Today’s puzzle features an addition and a subtraction theme, where I inserted types of breaths into certain phrases and deleted them from others, resulting in wacky theme answers. The phrases with the added breaths are marked by the word “inhale” in their clues, and the phrases with deleted breaths are marked by “exhale.”
- 23A: [Speed with which a BuzzFeed-owned news company publishes articles? (inhale)] is HUFFPOST HASTE, with huff added to posthaste.
- 33A: [Devices used for hurling? (exhale)] is SLING MACHINES, with huff deleted from shuffling machines.
- 51A: [Royal title for a big cat? (inhale)] is PANTHER HIGHNESS, with pant added to Her Highness.
- 82A: [What you may shout when you find a burning copy of a 1997 Jim Carrey comedy? (exhale)] is LIAR LIAR’S ON FIRE, with pant deleted from “liar liar pants on fire.”
- 96A: [Arctic bird performance? (inhale)] is PUFFIN CONCERT, with puff added to in concert.
- 112A: [Marketing firm executive J.D.'s daughters, when they were kids? (exhale)] is THE POWER GIRLS, with puff deleted from “The Powerpuff Girls.”
The inhale/exhale theme is then tied together with the revealer at 65A: [Relaxation exercise instruction, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme] which is BREATHE IN, BREATHE OUT.
Originally the plan was that “Breathe In, Breathe Out” would be the title of the puzzle, but I had some trouble finding enough words associated with breathing that could be added or subtracted from phrases and still get something viable. GAS PUMP IRE adds gasp to umpire, but deleting gasp from something else was a much harder task. Dropping gasp from Saratoga Springs yields … SARA TO RINGS? I’m not sure how one would clue that in a way that makes sense. There was a similar problem with sigh since it looked like I’d be forced to use two phrases with the word SIGHT … although in retrospect I bet there was something I could have done by adding sigh in the middle of a phrase and asking you to reparse it, like sigh + repost = REPS I GHOST.
Some other answers and clues:
- 1A: [Golden fruits that distracted Atalanta in a race with Hippomenes] is APPLES. A coincidental carry-over of fruits from last week’s puzzle, right at the first entry.
- 38A: [Philosophical rule that allows you to eliminate unlikely explanations] is RAZOR and 93D: [English village that’s said to have been the birthplace of the friar William (known for his 38 Across)] is OCKHAM. I actually didn’t go out of my way to put RAZOR in the grid when I realized I’d need OCKHAM. It was just a serendipitous pairing.
- 46A: [___ Lamont Hill, host of “UpFront” on Al Jazeera English] is MARC Lamont Hill. He’s also a professor at Temple University, right in my neck of the woods, though I never got to take one of his classes during my brief grad school years there.
- 55A: [International ___ Museum (attraction in D.C. with a “Stealing Secrets” gallery)] is SPY. I’ve never been there, but it sounds interesting. Who knows when I’ll next travel to D.C., but I may visit it the next time I’m around.
- 103A: [Star shortstop Jeter] is DEREK Jeter and crossing him at 75D: [Star shortstop Francisco] is Francisco LINDOR. I hadn’t planned on this pairing either.
- 70D: [Takes away somebody’s Soul, say?] is TOWS. Think of the Kia Soul here.
- 82D: [Knight who stormed Swamp Castle in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”] is LANCELOT. This is just an excuse to link to that whole scene.
- 87D: [“Let’s go for a walk!"] is ARF. I can’t speak Dog, but sometimes I pretend that I do when I write puzzles.
- 97D: [She was given a tribble aboard Deep Space Station K-7] is UHURA. That’s from the classic episode “The Trouble With Tribbles.” Who knew that a cute little ball of fluff could cause such mayhem?
