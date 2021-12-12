Originally the plan was that “Breathe In, Breathe Out” would be the title of the puzzle, but I had some trouble finding enough words associated with breathing that could be added or subtracted from phrases and still get something viable. GAS PUMP IRE adds gasp to umpire, but deleting gasp from something else was a much harder task. Dropping gasp from Sarato ga Sp rings yields … SARA TO RINGS? I’m not sure how one would clue that in a way that makes sense. There was a similar problem with sigh since it looked like I’d be forced to use two phrases with the word SIGHT … although in retrospect I bet there was something I could have done by adding sigh in the middle of a phrase and asking you to reparse it, like sigh + repost = REP S I GH OST.