It may also be the first time I didn’t start out with any specific seed entries — answers that I started building the grid around. Normally I’d take the longest answers and begin filling the grid there, and technically, the 21-letter IT’LL BE OUR LITTLE SECRET was one of the first answers I placed in the grid. But it just sort of popped up as a possibility when I was looking up 21-letter phrases that could cross the two long 18-letter answers at 6D and 14D; it wasn’t a phrase that I specifically intended to use in a puzzle. That pair of 18-letter phrases, by the way, was the only structural element of the puzzle that I insisted on keeping; it was a little wink to the fact that it’s my 18th themeless Post crossword. And neither ALTERNATE UNIVERSES nor UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL was a seed entry; they helped facilitate filling in the rest of the grid with their common letters, but I didn’t start the grid with them in mind either.