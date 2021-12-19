It may also be the first time I didn’t start out with any specific seed entries — answers that I started building the grid around. Normally I’d take the longest answers and begin filling the grid there, and technically, the 21-letter IT’LL BE OUR LITTLE SECRET was one of the first answers I placed in the grid. But it just sort of popped up as a possibility when I was looking up 21-letter phrases that could cross the two long 18-letter answers at 6D and 14D; it wasn’t a phrase that I specifically intended to use in a puzzle. That pair of 18-letter phrases, by the way, was the only structural element of the puzzle that I insisted on keeping; it was a little wink to the fact that it’s my 18th themeless Post crossword. And neither ALTERNATE UNIVERSES nor UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL was a seed entry; they helped facilitate filling in the rest of the grid with their common letters, but I didn’t start the grid with them in mind either.
Some specific answers and clues:
- 1A: [What Michael Darling wears in “Peter Pan”] is PAJAMAS. Pink-footed pajamas, to be precise.
- 24A: [___ Dog Museum (attraction in Odate, Japan)] is AKITA. Have any readers been to this museum? It sounds like it would be a delightful visit.
- 34A: [“Oh. My. God.”] is I’M STUNNED. It’s easy to fall into an I’M SHOCKED trap here, but hopefully the crossing answers helped you work that out.
- 37A: [What’s produced on scoreboards during shutouts] is GOOSE EGGS. Goose eggs look like zeros, which is the simplest explanation for how the term came about. However, this blog post suggests that because the French word for “the egg” is “l’oeuf,” it’s possible that English speakers then adopted “love” as a term to mean zero in tennis as a corruption of “l’oeuf.” It seems like a real-life chicken-or-the-egg question … or a goose-and-l’oeuf question, I suppose.
- 51A: [Spooky synonym for a manta ray] is SEA DEVIL. Mantas are harmless to humans, despite the “sea devil” name.
- 55A: [Bob’s business?] is SALON. Bob is a hairstyle, here.
- 79A: [“Let’s keep that under wraps”] is IT’LL BE OUR LITTLE SECRET. It occurs to me that I basically used this same phrase in a clue last December, for the rebus answer KEEP THAT TO YOURS(ELF).
- 95A: [Feeling the effects of a bad trip on Amtrak, say] is TRAINSICK. If you can get carsick, then trainsick makes just as much sense. Speaking of cars, 83A: [“Drive” band, aptly] is THE CARS. I love it when a band has a song that fits their name.
- 103A: [2012 Paul Thomas Anderson film about a cult leader] is THE MASTER. I saw this in theaters and remember thinking it had an odd, maybe even unresolved, ending. It did have a stellar cast, though, with Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams in starring roles.
- The two 18-letter answers: 6D: [Parallel planes in science fiction] is ALTERNATE UNIVERSES and 14D: [In your face] is UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL. Too bad I didn’t find a way to stick one of the 18-letter answers at 18D, but in an alternate universe, perhaps I did.
- 8D: [Seriously funny show?] is DRAMEDY. My favorite clue today.
- 12D: [Actor Kenneth who directed “Thor”] is Kenneth BRANAGH. I knew he’s had a long history of directing and acting in various Shakespeare productions; I did not know he directed “Thor” until writing this puzzle, though.
- 34D: [People who attended rituals performed by nonbinary shamans known as quariwarmi] is INCAS. It’s true.
- 36D: [Account holder?] is STORYTELLER and 38D: [Starting a new life?] is GIVING BIRTH. I didn’t originally plan for these two symmetrical answers to have punny answers, but they worked out that way.
- 55D: [Swingers with long tails] is SPIDER MONKEYS. They’re called this because they resemble spiders when they hang upside-down from trees with their tails.
- 63D: [App setting?] is MENU, where “app” is short for appetizer.
- 99D: [Hairstyle that’s “a way to fight the status quo without saying a word,” per the writer Princess Gabbara] is AFRO. I thought that was a neat quote; it comes from this essay that she wrote in Ebony magazine.
What did you think?