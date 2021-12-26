I spent a while trying to build a second meta answer into the puzzle by spelling out a relevant word in the first letters of those crossing “dash” words. Something like SLEDS, for instance. The problem was that there was a limited set of decent words that could reasonably be synonymous with “dash,” and I didn’t like all of my choices for words that started with S/L/E/D/S. The L would have been LEG IT, which is (ahem) legit, but perhaps not common slang for “dash” these days; and the E might have been ESCAPE, which didn’t feel on-target enough. Even if I’d accepted those, there was no way to then use other letters in those words to split apart SNOW and spell out SKIER.