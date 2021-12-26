- 21A: [*"Doesn’t affect me”] is IT’S NO SWEAT OFF MY BACK.
- 36A: [*Phrase used to emphasize the truth of something] is GOODNESS KNOWS.
- 90A: [*Card game that’s a gambling variant of a simpler card game] is CASINO WAR. This was a game I hadn’t heard of, though I thought it was interesting that it combines the names of two different card games, casino and war.
- 43D: [*1979 film whose final line is a quotation from “Heart of Darkness”] is “APOCALYPSE NOW.” The line is “The horror … the horror.”
- 45D: [*Scandinavian city that’s home to the Science Factory] is SANDNES, NORWAY. I wasn’t familiar with this Norwegian city until writing the puzzle, but it’s right next to Stavanger, which I had heard of. The Sandnes/Stavanger area has the third-largest population of all urban areas in Norway.
At the bottom of the puzzle, you’ll find a seasonally appropriate revealer clue at 126A: [Christmas song lyric that serves as a hint to this puzzle’s meta] which is the grid-spanning DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW. How might this apply to the starred answers? If you look closely at them, you may notice that the letters of SNOW are contained in them, and each instance of SNOW has one letter splitting it apart.
And the crossing words that split the letters of SNOW are synonyms of “dash.”
- 6D: [Hustle] is RUSH.
- 33D: [Bolt] is SKEDADDLE.
- 70D: [Move like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce] is SPRINT.
- 94A: [Go swiftly] is SPEED.
- 97A: [Make tracks] is HURRY.
The intersecting letters of those “dash” words and the starred answers spell SKIER, a person who could be described as dashing through the snow.
It’s certainly possible to have solved the meta without even noticing that the relevant crossing answers were related to the word “dash.” You’d just spot the letters of SNOW in the starred answers, pick out the letters that cut SNOW, and find SKIER right there. Still, I figured that it would make for a more coherent connection to the revealer at 126A to have crossing words that actually suggest dashing.
I spent a while trying to build a second meta answer into the puzzle by spelling out a relevant word in the first letters of those crossing “dash” words. Something like SLEDS, for instance. The problem was that there was a limited set of decent words that could reasonably be synonymous with “dash,” and I didn’t like all of my choices for words that started with S/L/E/D/S. The L would have been LEG IT, which is (ahem) legit, but perhaps not common slang for “dash” these days; and the E might have been ESCAPE, which didn’t feel on-target enough. Even if I’d accepted those, there was no way to then use other letters in those words to split apart SNOW and spell out SKIER.
Some other answers and clues:
- I decided to go with a tricky clue right at 1A: [One checking text messages?] which is EDITOR. Imagine “text” as being a textbook.
- 20A: [“I Want to Come Home for Christmas” singer Gaye] is MARVIN Gaye. This had no bearing on the meta, but this is one of several Christmas-related clues in the puzzle. A couple of others included 46A: [Christmas feast, e.g.] which is REPAST, 49D: [Grant with the album “Home for Christmas”] which is AMY Grant, and 80D: [“I’ll be home for Christmas / If ___ in my dreams”] which is ONLY.
- 65A: [Cute source of pants?] is DOG. This is fairly ancient in Internet years, but back in 2015 this viral meme asked about how a dog would wear pants.
- 134A: [Joined forces with horses, say?] is RHYMED. One reason I love crosswords is that I get to write phrases like “Joined forces with horses” for my job and it’s just a normal part of my day.
- 66D: [“Archer” voice actress Judy] is Judy GREER. She also played the secretary Kitty Sanchez on “Arrested Development,” and she was hilarious in that role.
- 93D: [Number two?] is DUO. “Number” refers to a song, and the two people involved in that song would be a duo.
- 99D: [Closefitting head cover] is DURAG. Merriam-Webster and many crosswords have spelled it as “do-rag” for many years, but as Sandra E. Garcia once wrote in the New York Times, “anyone who has ever worn a durag spells it durag.”
So, that’s it for the year of 2021 puzzles. 2022 will feature new puzzles and hopefully some new tricks up my sleeve, although I can hardly say what they’ll be right now. If I had to pick a personal favorite puzzle of mine for this year, it would be “The Haunted House” from this past Halloween. I don’t have immediate plans to write another suite like that, but if the inspiration should strike … who knows? Either way, I hope you’ll continue to stay along for the ride and solve these crosswords in the next year and beyond. Have a happy 2022.