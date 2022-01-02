Originally the plan was just to use the NEW YEAR letters with no other theme material, but I thought it’d have been unfortunate to leave the HAPPY letters out somewhere in the ether, so up in the top row they went. I was glad the left-right symmetry allowed me some space to stick in some longer fill phrases like HAS A BALL, LEGOLAND, YOGA POSE, WEBISODE, MY PLEASURE, and GIFT BASKET.