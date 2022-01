A

97A: [A] is. The first letter ofis A. I had some mild regret that I’ve used this answer a couple of times now, once in 2017 for a similar one-letter-clue theme, and the other time in 2019 for a metapuzzle where the point was to hint at the first letter of another answer that suggested “Arctic.” I figure if I don’t use it as a theme answer again until 2024, then I should be fine.