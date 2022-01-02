- 24A: [N] is NOVEMBER FIRST. As in, the first letter of November is N. I thought it was funny how one of my answers for this theme turned out to be an inapt date, but I liked this better than NINETY-FIRST or NORTH ENTRANCE.
- 41A: [E] is EYE OPENER. The first letter of eye is E.
- 49A: [W] is WORLD PREMIERE. The first letter of world is W.
- 71A: [Y] is YOUTH LEADER. The first letter of youth is Y.
- 87A: [E] is EDITH HEAD. The first letter of Edith is E.
- 97A: [A] is ARCTIC FRONT. The first letter of Arctic is A. I had some mild regret that I’ve used this answer a couple of times now, once in 2017 for a similar one-letter-clue theme, and the other time in 2019 for a metapuzzle where the point was to hint at the first letter of another answer that suggested “Arctic.” I figure if I don’t use it as a theme answer again until 2024, then I should be fine.
- 115A: [R] is REMOTE STARTER. The first letter of remote is R.
Put all those letters together, and you get HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Originally the plan was just to use the NEW YEAR letters with no other theme material, but I thought it’d have been unfortunate to leave the HAPPY letters out somewhere in the ether, so up in the top row they went. I was glad the left-right symmetry allowed me some space to stick in some longer fill phrases like HAS A BALL, LEGOLAND, YOGA POSE, WEBISODE, MY PLEASURE, and GIFT BASKET.
What did you think?