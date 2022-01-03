The rooftop bar at the Watergate Hotel is officially closed for the season, but for movie and television location manager Peggy Pridemore, that locked door is more of a light suggestion. She has a way of gaining access to the spaces most of us can’t enter, and for getting away with things in those spaces that most of us could not; she’s the reason Forrest Gump and his beloved Jenny could splash through the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in the 1994 film, a desecration of the Lincoln Memorial grounds that the National Park Service had not permitted before and has not since.

Having been on-site for the shooting of HBO’s upcoming miniseries “The White House Plumbers” on and off since January 2021, she has gotten quite close to the staff, not just at the Watergate but at Boathouse Apartments across the way and at the gas stations along Virginia Avenue NW. “We’re best friends now,” she tells me as we walk past the empty ground floor of the apartment complex they used for hair and makeup and the Sunoco that hosted generators for outdoor lighting. “I’ve gotten to know the whole street.”

Pridemore thinks she can get us up to the Top of the Gate bar before the sun goes down. She accomplishes things by dint of a bright, polite persistence. She has so completely won over the Watergate staff that hotel managing director Pascal Forotti pops over to rhapsodize about how wonderful she is and to say that security can open up the roof just for us. By the end of our interview, we are taking in a view of the Potomac River drenched in a yolky sunset glow — a cinematic scene in an ideal location, Pridemore’s specialty.

[It’s not just ‘Forrest Gump.’ The National Mall has had an iconic role in many movies.]

A location manager finds every last spot that will appear in a movie or television show, from office cubicles to monuments, and coordinates all the things that need to happen for that location to be used: obtaining permits for public spaces; arranging lodging for people who don’t want to live in their homes while filming takes place there; figuring out where extras can be held and cars can be parked — and on and on and on. ​​“Every single aspect of it has that many details,” Pridemore says. And she would know: In the decades since “Forrest Gump,” she has become one of the most in-demand location managers in Washington, a red-tape-laden city where filming on-site takes patience, finesse and more than a little bureaucratic savvy.

The Lincoln Memorial, featured in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” (Marvel Entertainment/Perception/Spi/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Pridemore grew up in Wilmington, N.C.; she now lives in the D.C. suburb of Vienna, Va., but hasn’t lost her twang. She came to Washington as an actress. “I was trying to get to the biggest city possible to see if I could make a living at it and learned pretty quick: I couldn’t.” (She did get her Screen Actors Guild card and made it into a TV movie with Martin Sheen; she played a reporter, he was JFK.) But she realized what she wanted even more than an acting career was job security and control. As an actor, “you’re just waiting and waiting and waiting for someone else to decide whether you’re going to work or not.”

So Pridemore got a job as a production assistant, the lowest-ranking gig on a set, and found herself drawn to the location manager position. First of all, it was the longest hire: Each day of filming takes about a month to prepare, which means a week-long shoot could keep you steadily employed for more than half the year. She also wanted a job where she would constantly be meeting people, and a location manager is always doing just that.

She worked as a location assistant on 1987’s “Broadcast News,” which shot entirely in Washington, and almost missed her big break about five years later. When she was offered the location manager job on “Forrest Gump,” she had a newborn and no child care, so she turned it down. The producers looked for someone else but came up empty-handed. They came back to Pridemore and asked: What do you need to make this work? She remembers explaining that, since she was breastfeeding, the only way she could swing it would be with a full-time assistant to drive the car and watch the baby while Pridemore went into locations. The producers said yes — which shocked her then, and honestly still surprises her now. (It’s almost like access to child care could radically transform the lives of all working parents, and a lack of it can derail otherwise promising careers!)

Once “Forrest Gump” won a Best Picture Oscar, Pridemore felt like she’d made it. She would go on to work on dozens of projects, including “Independence Day,” “Deep Impact,” “Minority Report,” “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Argo” (another Best Picture winner). Her most recent project — “The White House Plumbers,” which stars Woody Harrelson and chronicles the 1972 break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters — isn’t even Pridemore’s first job on a Watergate-themed picture; she was the location manager on the 1999 camp classic “Dick,” starring Kirsten Dunst.

“Washington, D.C., is just an incredibly, incredibly difficult place to shoot. ... It is crazy complicated,” says director David Mandel. “You’d go out of your mind to try to do it alone, or with someone who isn’t Peggy. She knows everything.”

“Plumbers” executive producer and director David Mandel hadn’t shot much in D.C. before this; he was the showrunner of “Veep” for seasons five through seven, but much of the series was filmed elsewhere. “Washington, D.C., is just an incredibly, incredibly difficult place to shoot,” he told me. “In every given location, the building is owned by the federal government, the sidewalk is owned by the parks department and the street is owned by the District. And you can be in the street but not on the sidewalk, or you can be in the building but you can’t touch the stairs. It is crazy complicated. You’d go out of your mind to try to do it alone, or with someone who isn’t Peggy. She knows everything.”

Say you want to film a scene at the Lincoln Memorial, which, according to Pridemore, basically everybody does, since the views are perfect in all directions. You’ve got to get your application started at least a month in advance. If anybody else has a permit for that date, filming isn’t allowed. “There are a lot of rules,” she says. Granted, some of those rules make sense and at least one of them is Pridemore’s fault (no more trampling across the Reflecting Pool, whose base, it turned out, was quite delicate). But, in her view, “some of the rules are a little arbitrary.”

She cites a restricted zone around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where you’re not allowed to make loud noise, to preserve the sanctity of the space. Actors can’t even wear little microphones; that would count as amplified sound. Which means if you want to shoot anything involving dialogue along the Reflecting Pool at Lincoln’s feet, you have to shoot from the south side. But you can’t block the roadway on that side, because that is where all those tourist buses pull up, and it’s against the rules to restrict access to any of the memorials.

When you film on the Lincoln Memorial steps, as in 2005′s “Wedding Crashers,” another Pridemore project, you have to leave half the stairway open to the public at all times. The best way to avoid the inevitable crowds is to get there very early in the morning. The scene in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” where Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers is running laps around Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson near the Lincoln Memorial was shot at dawn and arranged by Pridemore. Neighborhood filming is less complicated, but studios tend to insist there be a monument in virtually every shot.

Sometimes, a director doesn’t know exactly what they want, and Pridemore becomes a kind of interpreter: She’s asked to find “a feel” or “an energy” and tasked with identifying a physical reality that captures it. Mandel recalls asking Pridemore early on “for pieces of a montage [that needs] a D.C. feel that doesn’t feel like it’s hitting you over the head. But I want it to feel real. I want to feel the city.”

The challenge there, of course, is “you just don’t know it until you see it,” he says. And even if you like it when you see it, it still might not work: Mandel and his crew had to scrap shooting an approach to the Watergate complex via Rock Creek Parkway because the road could not be shut down, and settled for a shot along Virginia Avenue, which they could close periodically.

“What makes her really great is, there’s no ego to it at all,” Mandel says of Pridemore. “If she shows you something and you don’t like it, she doesn’t pout. If she shows you something you do like, she doesn’t do a cartwheel. She takes it all in stride.”

Director Billy Ray, who worked with Pridemore on the 2020 miniseries “The Comey Rule” and the 2007 film “Breach,” puts it this way: “I personally believe shooting in D.C. without Peggy would be impossible.” He says Pridemore brings a level of ingenuity that makes the unfathomable actually doable. Several “Comey Rule” scenes took place not just in the Oval Office (easily replicated on a soundstage in Toronto) but in corridors and lobbies throughout the White House. “Not surprisingly, the Trump administration was not that keen on us moving in and shooting for a day,” Ray says, but Pridemore came up with an elegant solution: the Daughters of the American Revolution building, “which looked exactly like the White House.”

It was also her idea to shoot in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Constitution Avenue, plus she secured a backroom in the same building “that we turned into Moscow” for a scene between Michael Flynn and Vladimir Putin. “Peggy’s greatest strength is that she is always looking for a way to make things possible,” Ray says. “She gets behind the creative vision of what you’re trying to do and then puts her superbrain to work so that you can actually do it.”

Kirsten Dunst, left, and Michelle Williams on location in 1999’s “Dick.” (Kerry Hayes/Columbia/Phoenix/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Pridemore thinks she’s nearing retirement. She’s not really into “the constant demands,” she says, or the 18-hour days anymore. Before she packs it in, though, “I would actually like to film somewhere other than Washington, D.C., to be honest. Because the few times that I have filmed outside of the city it was really fun.”

Jaded locals who see the presidential motorcade on a regular basis, she says, perceive only the inconvenience and annoyance of film sets popping up in our backyards. Get a bit outside the District, though, and it’s a very different story. Like when she worked on “Separate but Equal,” the 1991 Sidney Poitier-starring miniseries.

“We filmed in this little town in Maryland because there was this old train there,” Pridemore recalls. “That was so much fun. Everybody loved us and said yes every time I asked for anything. I just like it when everybody says yes.”

Jessica M. Goldstein is a contributing writer to the magazine and Arts & Style sections of The Post.