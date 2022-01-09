What was much trickier than I expected was to find viable cartoon characters where you would add a letter that wasn’t E. I found several where I could add E, but the pool was much smaller for every other letter. For R, some alternatives were PORKY P R IG, PEPPA P R IG, BU R GS BUNNY, and SAILOR MO R ON. For U, there was SLINKY DO U G and PHILIP J. F U RY. For D, there was YOGI BEAR D , BOO BOO BEAR D and MR. MA D GOO. I was tempted by the latter, but I thought the resulting phrase was a little too strange; “mad goo” isn’t a thing, whereas the additions to the other characters created real, single words.