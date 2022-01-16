In 2009, around the same time that I first tried writing a crossword, I recall having a quarter-life crisis about whether I should go to law school. I figured that it might be a decent career fit since I’d gotten used to arguing about politics with friends and family, and I liked the abstract, romanticized idea of being an admired public defender standing up for the little guy. Just about everyone I knew in college who went to law school told me to reconsider, since that image I’d built up in my head isn’t the trajectory in real life for almost any lawyer.