We sent Taylor and Griffin to Brasserie Liberté in Georgetown, where they caught up over mac and cheese, French onion soup, burgers and cocktails. They talked about Elon’s 2021 homecoming — he went, she didn’t, so he filled her in on all the good gossip — and her makeup graduation ceremony (the first being delayed by the pandemic). They discussed work, politics, their other (actual) dates. And though both had glowing things to say about the other, this was not one of those romantic-comedy, They’ve been right in front of me all along! scenarios.