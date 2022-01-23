The theme is explained by 115A: [Below zero (Hint: The complete answer is an alternate title for this puzzle suggesting a letter that can fit in 10 squares, but has been dropped each time)]. The answer to the clue is NEGATIVE, but since it’s nine squares in the grid, you have to enter the blood type O-NEGATIVE. The letter O goes in ten squares in the grid, and you have to ignore it every time you see it for the clues to make sense.