At the end of 2018 I’d written a crossword for the new year with the title “Dropping the Ball,” and, at the time, it was one of the most polarizing puzzles I’d ever written. I wasn’t able to schedule this one at the beginning of 2022, but I wanted another crack at a puzzle with the same title but with a different, tricky theme.
Today’s puzzle features several answers in both directions that don’t seem to fit their clues. 31D: [Soda bottle measurements] seems to be hinting at LITERS, but the answer has one extra square. 35A: [Items stuck in cakes] has to be CANDLES, but that answer has two extra squares.
The theme is explained by 115A: [Below zero (Hint: The complete answer is an alternate title for this puzzle suggesting a letter that can fit in 10 squares, but has been dropped each time)]. The answer to the clue is NEGATIVE, but since it’s nine squares in the grid, you have to enter the blood type O-NEGATIVE. The letter O goes in ten squares in the grid, and you have to ignore it every time you see it for the clues to make sense.
- 23A: [Marsh plants with an animal in their name] appears to be COATTAILS, but is clued as CATTAILS. Crossing it at 2D: [One-man show about Capote] is TROU, clued as TRU.
- 35A: [Items stuck in cakes] is CANOODLES, clued as CANDLES. Crossing it at 31D: [Soda bottle measurements] is LOITERS, clued as LITERS; and 36D: [Distracting noise] is ODIN, clued as DIN.
- 43A: [Joining] is LION KING, clued as LINKING. Crossing it at 39D: [Roam, with “about”] is GOAD, clued as GAD.
- 69A: [Procedure used in a search for one’s genetic ancestors] is DONATE TO, clued as DNA TEST. Crossing it at 53D: [“___ looking at you, kid”] is HEROES, clued as HERE’S; and 58D: [Some pub drinks] is ALOES, clued as ALES.
- 92A: [Posting insulting messages online] is FLAMINGO, clued as FLAMING. Crossing it at 81D: [Developer’s creation] is A POP, clued as APP.
- 99A: [Pair in a Double Quarter Pounder] is PATOOTIES, clued as PATTIES. Crossing it at 83D: [Cartoon chihuahua] is RENO, clued as REN; and 89D: [Believing, so to speak] is BUOYING, clued as BUYING.
- The revealer clue at 115A, again: [Below zero (Hint: The complete answer is an alternate title for this puzzle suggesting a letter that can fit in 10 squares, but has been dropped each time)] is O-NEGATIVE, clued as NEGATIVE. Crossing it at 97D: [Walking aids] is CANOES, clued as CANES.
Since dropping the letter O is the name of the game, I kept it out of the entire grid except in those ten squares, but still aimed to create legitimate words with and without the O’s. That caused me several headaches — O is such a common letter that I’d mistakenly included it in several corners, only to realize after finishing a section of a grid that I needed to avoid it.
Some other answers and clues:
- 63A: [Michael who played bass for the Bangles] is Michael STEELE. When I found out about this fact my first reaction was, ‘Wow, the former RNC chair was in the Bangles?’ Nope. The one who was in the Bangles is a different Michael Steele.
- 64A: [Diamond experts?] is SKIERS. Think of black diamonds, which signify advanced skiing trails.
- 74A: [Indiana director?] is STEVEN. That would be Steven Spielberg, who directed Indiana Jones movies.
- 82A: [“The most astonishing activity of mankind born out of struggle between wisdom and madness,” per Magdalena Abakanowicz] is ART. A lengthy clue but I liked the quote.
- 118A: [Like some shots at 19th-century saloons?] is SEPIA. Shots meaning pictures, not drinks.
- 5D: [Org. opposing dealers … or leading “dealers”?] is DEA. It literally leads the word “dealers” by being its first three letters.
- 37D: [“Concrete Cowboy” actor Idris] is Idris ELBA. I saw this movie last year; it was filmed around my neck of the woods, in Philadelphia.
- 44D: [One who might drop the ball] is KLUTZ. This wasn’t theme related, but I hope you don’t think I goofed up by accidentally inserting O’s into the puzzle.
- 49D: [Phil, to Will, on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”] is UNCLE. I have to admit being tempted to watch the gritty remake of “The Fresh Prince” on Peacock since I watched the original series as a kid.
- 61D: [Late actress, animal welfare advocate and self-described “avid crossword puzzle addict” White] is BETTY White. I originally finished the grid before the new year, and my clue was simply going to be [“The Golden Girls” co-star White]. After her passing, I had to give her more space than that.
- 93D: [Light source traditionally given to a first-year student at Bryn Mawr College] is LANTERN. This came from the personal well, as the husband of a Bryn Mawr alumna.
