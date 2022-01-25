I had someone come up to me, not knowing that I was the founder, who was from Peru. He spoke Quechua. And he had tears in his eyes, and he said, “Thank you for having Quechua in the museum.” Because he felt recognized, and, like, his heritage is important enough to make it into this museum. That really meant a lot to me. Also, if you listen to the Quechua ambassador in our Spoken World gallery, she’s my favorite. She’s an elderly woman, and she talks about how in Quechua, the future is behind you because you can’t see it. And the past is ahead of you because you’ve seen it. So it’s the opposite of in English, where we say the future is ahead of us and the past is behind. And so I want people to see that how we do things in English or in America, or with words, is just one way. And it doesn’t have to be like that. There are all sorts of interesting other options that open up a world to you.