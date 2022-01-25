At first, I was thinking, Hmm, maybe there should be a TV program that features characters who love to read. You know, I was trying to think of some way that you could make reading cool. Then I read about MoMath in New York — the National Museum of Mathematics — which was using technology to bring math to life, and that’s when it really dawned on me: A museum approach [for words and language] hadn’t been tried yet. But I knew nothing about creating a museum. And I’m not a linguist. So I gathered around me really smart, knowledgeable people to help develop the idea. And I started traveling around the United States looking at different museums that use technology. Because I knew that that was one of the keys — that we needed to use technology to bring words and language to life.
And why the sense that technology was key?
Because I thought it would suck people in by being really different and cool. So you would start doing things with words and language sort of in spite of yourself, whether or not you considered yourself a reader or someone who knew anything about words. But it would be so compelling that you would be sucked in. And I had, in my head, one example of that, and that was that I had never used a teleprompter. And I really wanted to try one. What would it be like? And I thought, okay, so if you could get kids to give a speech, they’d be reading — but because they got to try a teleprompter.
We did focus groups before we actually had a building and before we even had a name for this place. And there were kids who said, “I hate reading.” And parents who said, “My child hates reading.” So I knew from the beginning that Planet Word had to engage those kids just as much as the kids who loved books and reading already. That we had to have something there that would capture their attention and turn them around. [Laughs.]
What do you see as most effective, now that the museum’s been open for a little while?
Well, we have goals for Planet Word that when you leave you will have read a little bit, written a little bit, spoken, listened. Those are sort of the four outcomes that we wanted to make sure any visitor had. The karaoke gallery, which is our songwriting gallery, is really popular among young people. And, okay, you could say, this is just, like, singing popular songs. But you’re reading. And we also we annotate all the songs with what to look for; we have a DJ who gives an introduction to each song and tells you what to look for, what rhyming techniques. There are so many ways of being a literate person, to appreciating words and language, so we’re not saying that the only way is to read a book.
Maybe you will find your strength is songwriting, rhyming or singing. I mean, look at opera stars, how many foreign languages they have to master. And so thinking about all the ways that we use words and language and offering an array of possibilities to everybody who steps foot in Planet Word. So maybe you want to run for student council president. Then you’re probably going to like our Lend Me Your Ears oratory gallery. And you will like giving a speech. And you will learn techniques. Why are these speeches so effective? And you can copy them and try them in your own life.
As more of an old-school book person, are there areas of the museum you wish you could tamp down or reclaim as sort of the musty old corner where you can read in a chair?
I wish we had a room for that, too. In our magical library, where books come to life, that was definitely what I wanted to happen. For me, that library is the most important and most wonderful gallery of all of them. It’s sort of this palace towards reading and books. It’s so majestic and beautiful and surprising. And I was hoping always that we would also have the actual books available for people to read. But so far we haven’t figured out a way to have actual books there without them getting mixed up with our books that come to life, that just open at a certain place and trigger a projection and a voice to talk about the book. We’re still working on that and trying to figure out how we could make that happen.
Do you ever worry that there’s too much of the bells and whistles and not enough of the traditional reading joy?
No. Because we’re not a library. We are a museum. And why have a museum? To do things that you can’t do at home or in a classroom — big spaces, cutting-edge technology. We’re trying to do something different that will excite people to explore further on their own. Either about foreign languages or poetry or oratory or writing. I’ve had visitors come up to me and say, “Where can I get this book?” And that is the reaction I want: Where can I get this book that I just heard about? It sounds really cool. They’ve been turned on by a book or a concept.
You were chair of the board of the SEED Foundation [supporting the country’s first college-preparatory public boarding school. How did that inform your thinking about how you wanted to shape the museum?
The most important thing was understanding the need to have culturally relevant material, experiences, galleries. That we had to build diversity in from the beginning. Every single aspect so that nobody would hear about Planet Word and think: That’s not for me. You know, a lot of people don’t go to traditional museums because they don’t feel comfortable there. So I wanted to make sure that Planet Word had the opposite effect.
What do you see as the potential of a museum focused on words and language? Is it community? Is it education? Is it reading? Is it discourse? What is your holy grail there?
I want people to be aware of their words. Aware of the words that people use around them and aware of the ones that they use themselves. Because they have a choice. You can use your words to hurt others, to wound, or you can use them to heal and to create friendship and understanding and empathy. And obviously it’s important to me that you use your words to do the latter.
I had someone come up to me, not knowing that I was the founder, who was from Peru. He spoke Quechua. And he had tears in his eyes, and he said, “Thank you for having Quechua in the museum.” Because he felt recognized, and, like, his heritage is important enough to make it into this museum. That really meant a lot to me. Also, if you listen to the Quechua ambassador in our Spoken World gallery, she’s my favorite. She’s an elderly woman, and she talks about how in Quechua, the future is behind you because you can’t see it. And the past is ahead of you because you’ve seen it. So it’s the opposite of in English, where we say the future is ahead of us and the past is behind. And so I want people to see that how we do things in English or in America, or with words, is just one way. And it doesn’t have to be like that. There are all sorts of interesting other options that open up a world to you.
This interview has been edited and condensed. For a longer version, visit wapo.st/magazine.