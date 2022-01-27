The tone of the conversation shifted when Mustafa asked Hibbah about her intentions for the date. “I’m looking for a relationship with an end goal of marriage,” he explained to Hibbah. While he did not specify his expectations on his application, Mustafa had hoped to be matched with someone who was looking for the big commitment. “Someone who loves learning as much as I do but also loves physical activities as much as I do,” he told me, and is “respectful and kind.”