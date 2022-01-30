This crossword is a spiritual successor to one I did in May 2016 which was similarly titled “The Word Is Out.” That puzzle also had six revealer phrases that hinted at words being substituted for another, like THE GAME IS UP hinting at the grid answer BOARD UP, which was clued as though it were BOARD GAME. The tricky thing for me in both this puzzle and the May 2016 one is that I had to find phrases where you could swap out a word inside it and get another valid word or phrase. LOVELL might be less recognizable an answer than the others, but it’s a surname, prominently for the Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.