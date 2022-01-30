Normally I like to use just one revealer answer and stick it at the bottom of the puzzle (or right in the center). Today’s puzzle, however, has six revealer clues, all hinting at the same trick. Six starred clues have answers that don’t exactly make sense at first glance; that’s because in each case I’ve swapped out a word in the answer and replaced it with another. Those substitutions are explained by each revealer.
- 23A: [Investing aphorism, and a hint to 33 Across] is CASH IS KING. 33A: [*How some restaurant bills may be paid] is a clue for IN CASH, but you must enter INKING in the grid because the CASH has been replaced with KING.
- 25A: [1993 hit by Haddaway, and a hint to 65 Across] is “WHAT IS LOVE.” 65A: [*"___ it be?” (bartender’s question)] is a clue for WHAT’LL, entered as LOVELL because WHAT has been replaced with LOVE.
- 47A: [Productivity adage, and a hint to 51 Across] is TIME IS MONEY. 51A: [*Preschooler’s break] is a clue for PLAY TIME, entered as PLAY MONEY because TIME has been replaced with MONEY.
- 86A: [Advice for appreciating every moment, and a hint to 84 Across] is LIFE IS SHORT. 84A: [*Bit of assistance for a contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”] is a clue for LIFELINE, entered as SHORT LINE because LIFE has been replaced with SHORT.
- 111A: [2002 song by the Goo Goo Dolls, and a hint to 70 Across] is “HERE IS GONE.” 70A: [*Arrival announcement] is a clue for “I’M HERE,” entered as “I’M GONE” because HERE has been replaced with GONE.
- 114A: [Minimalist’s maxim, and a hint to 104 Across] is LESS IS MORE. 104A: [*Not as much] is a clue for LESS SO, entered as MORE SO because LESS has been replaced with MORE.
This crossword is a spiritual successor to one I did in May 2016 which was similarly titled “The Word Is Out.” That puzzle also had six revealer phrases that hinted at words being substituted for another, like THE GAME IS UP hinting at the grid answer BOARD UP, which was clued as though it were BOARD GAME. The tricky thing for me in both this puzzle and the May 2016 one is that I had to find phrases where you could swap out a word inside it and get another valid word or phrase. LOVELL might be less recognizable an answer than the others, but it’s a surname, prominently for the Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.
By the way, HERE IS GONE wasn’t necessarily my first choice of revealer answer, but I was still happy to use it because of some personal history. My college a cappella group (the Haverford College Humtones) sang this song for several years when I was there, and I arranged the music for it, so that brought back some happy memories.
A few other answers and clues:
- 60A: [Measures by oneself?] is SOLO. Imagine “measures” referring to sheet music.
- 108A: [“So, that’s disappointing,” online] is WELP. It’s sort of a modern cousin of “well.” Merriam-Webster has a whole article about it here.
- 3D: [Heads inside a building?] is RESTROOMS. “Head” is a synonym of bathroom.
- 48D: [Team that defeated England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final] is ITALY. This was one of the most tense matches I’d ever seen, with the championship decided in penalty kicks.
- 50D: [“That was a stupid thing to do!"] is “YOU FOOL!” For some reason I find this phrase funnier than most insults.
- 64D: [Emmy-winning colleague of Drake and Dysart on “L.A. Law”] is Jimmy SMITS. The other two actors referenced here, Larry Drake and Richard Dysart, also won Emmys for their roles on the same show.
- 84D: [Marv’s relative?] is TERRIF. Tricky clue, but also one of my favorites today — “terrif” is a shortened form of “terrific” just like “marv” is a shortened form of “marvelous.”
What did you think?