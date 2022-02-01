Like me, Patricia Cole, 62, grew up hearing stories from her late father, James Bernard Cole, Class of ’49, which inspired her in 2011 to gather almost a dozen of her father’s former classmates for an impromptu reunion — the school’s first. It sparked a connection that came in handy several years later when the building came up for sale in 2016. “I said to myself, ‘We have to save the school,’ ” recalls Cole, a former Army colonel who lives in Northern Virginia. Preservation matters to her because “a lot of people don’t understand and know the African American experience, not only here in Harford County, but in the country.”