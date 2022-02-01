Manuel: I think that it empowers what we do. Okay? There’s some mixed feelings here. Like, you feel a flashback of what happened, and then you, of course, know exactly how those families are feeling today. The actual level of pain — there’s no way to describe it. And, on the other hand, because we have been doing this for the last four years in a very active way, trying to find answers, trying to fight against gun violence as a whole — not only school shootings — we feel motivated to do more. Empowered to do more. And I’ll keep that last feeling. And if I need to choose a feeling, I’ll choose that one. Because it’s the one that we can move on with our lives and keep on doing that for Joaquin.