Every time there’s another mass shooting, does it bring back your own horrific experience [of losing your son at Parkland]?
Manuel: I think that it empowers what we do. Okay? There’s some mixed feelings here. Like, you feel a flashback of what happened, and then you, of course, know exactly how those families are feeling today. The actual level of pain — there’s no way to describe it. And, on the other hand, because we have been doing this for the last four years in a very active way, trying to find answers, trying to fight against gun violence as a whole — not only school shootings — we feel motivated to do more. Empowered to do more. And I’ll keep that last feeling. And if I need to choose a feeling, I’ll choose that one. Because it’s the one that we can move on with our lives and keep on doing that for Joaquin.
Patricia: The day after [the Parkland shooting], Joaquin’s friends, they came home devastated, crying. Awful. Awful. I just remember saying to them, “You know what, we need to do something to honor Joaquin. Because Joaquin is not going to be taken from us just in vain.”
So was hearing about the latest school shooting [in Oxford, Mich.] the tipping point for your coming to D.C. to stand out in front of the White House demanding to talk with President Biden?
Manuel: That was the tipping point. And previous to that one, I was following the verdict from the Kenosha Kyle [Rittenhouse] kid. That, my friend, that was the first tipping point — put it that way. That was: Oh my God, we’re going backward. What is it that I’m not saying? What is it that I need to do? Why am I not clear enough? I called Patricia. I said, “I can’t stand this situation.” And then, a week later, a shooting in a school? Come on. We’re not taking that as a normal thing.
We decided that I would come [to D.C.] and Patricia would come a couple days later; we had no idea what was going to happen. Believe it not, I went and asked the guy at the [White House security] gate, “Hey, I want to see the president.” Of course, he laughed and said, “Oh, sir, that’s not the way it works.”
But I came to knock at the highest-level door in the nation. And we were here, like, 20 days, and then we finally had a meeting. Not asking for a political move but for an attitude. President Biden should be very offended by what’s going on under his watch in the country. It’s not anymore Trump’s era; it’s not because of Trump that those four kids died. Now it’s because of us. And I include ourselves — and you. And anyone that is reading this. It’s our fault that we’re letting this just go so softly, that it’s a normal thing, almost. And our lives will continue. And you will interview someone else. Well, guess what? Patricia and Manuel, we don’t think that way.
This is good pressure. Okay? We’re not throwing rocks at the White House. We’re not a threat. This is good pressure from a mother, from a father. [One day], there were even, like, 50 kids in there that we’ve never seen before.
Patricia: This girl brought 50 kids because she read an article about Manuel, an interview. And she felt that she has to do something. She came, her dad came with her, and they brought all the kids. That was power. It was very emotional. Seeing them coming, a bunch of kids all together. Very emotional.
Manuel: As a president, you should take advantage of that: You have a bunch of kids outside asking to live. Asking to have the right to move around without being afraid of guns in school.
So when you met with President Biden’s team, did you feel satisfied with their willingness to tackle the issue?
Manuel: The administration is convinced that they are doing more than any prior administration. And they are okay with that. One of the things that the administration is very proud of was supporting a few bills that have been there for a while. There was a lot of safe storage in those bills, a lot of ban of assault weapons. But at the end of the day, their hands are tied: You need the Senate to go ahead and turn these into law.
But what I was asking for is very doable: We want the president to call this a national emergency. He won't be able to force the Senate to pass the bills we have in Congress. But what if you declare war on gun violence? Those kinds of statements, coming from the leader of the nation, will generate a movement, will create a social effect.
Patricia: We’re talking about a cultural issue. And it’s that change of mind, changing a view, that has been growing and growing for centuries here that you have to pursue.
Do you have a sense that, culturally, views are changing in the U.S.?
Manuel: We’ve only been doing this for the last four years. But as much as we see that a huge side of the American culture is under the belief that guns save lives, and there’s nothing better than a good guy with a gun to defeat a bad guy with a gun. There’s more people that are willing to do whatever it takes to save lives, actually, with facts. And lot of the youth are planning to make things different for their future.
Remember four years ago, the [March for Our Lives] in Washington? Almost a million people participated physically in that march. And they had, like, 40 sister marches going on all around the world and all around the nation. There is no way that a group of people that thinks opposite of that could fill up a space like that. That’s how I measure it. So we hope that we’re right, and things will go in that direction.
Do you have times when you talk with people who really disagree with you on the issue, but you feel like there’s some kind of coming together rather than just head-butting?
Manuel: In some conversations about, I'm a gun owner, and I'm a responsible gun owner, I'll agree in many cases. And that person will agree in many cases with things that I am saying. Like, I'm not going after your gun, so you don't have to worry about that. And then, of course, they're not going after our kids. They don't want innocent people to die.
But then you find the radical pro-gun Second Amendment [group] that identifies the gun, the flag, the hat, the eagle all together into some kind of patriotism and loyalty to the country who are never, ever — I mean, you’re going to be wasting your time trying to convince this person from anything different than you can carry 50 guns and do whatever you want. So there’s some common sense, and we’re open to have the debate and arguments. Sometimes it’s just not possible. And also, I think that anyone that is sitting at the table with us that thinks different than us needs to understand that the reason why we’re sitting at the table is because we lost our son.
So I will say you need to prioritize your passion. If you’re fighting against me, or you’re debating me, because you need to carry a gun and you think that you have the right to carry a gun, all I think is that Joaquin had the right to live. And I will never put those two options on the same level.
When you get people to focus on the issue, what is it that you want them to know, to understand?
Manuel: That you don’t need to actually go through the whole process of losing a loved one to understand there is an issue, right? And there are other ways to get along with people. You shouldn’t be afraid of your neighbor. Because that fear that society has somehow incubated in you, it’s making you probably think that you should also buy a gun. Well, I was able to protect myself because I had a gun. Protect from what? How do you know that someone was really going to hurt you? Because someone was in your backyard? That’s not enough. That shouldn’t be. And then you go to Kenosha and you see the extreme case of fabricated self-defense.
Patricia: It’s not my husband’s issue. It’s our common issue that we need to get together. This is something that we cannot do alone. No. We all have to be the superheroes of this movement. We do things that Joaquin believed in, and we are here because we know he would be doing the same thing.
Manuel: We remember our kid with every single action we do, because we carry Joaquin’s intentions in every single action we do. And so far, we’d rather do that than just build a memorial for our son. No. This is the memorial: everyday actions.
This interview has been edited and condensed.