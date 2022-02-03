Max Rosenstein, 28, is an example of someone inclined to hold back. He’s hesitant to go too deep on a first date, for the simple fact that he’s been burned in the past. “Telling someone my whole story, giving them part of my life, and then them being just like, ‘Oh, nope, I’m done,’ is exhausting,” he explained. “Exhausting” is a word that his match, Genevieve Shea, 30, used as well to describe her experience with dating apps. At least these two weren’t too tuckered out to give Date Lab a go.
They met at Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine near Logan Circle. Genevieve remembered that Max jumped right into the photo shoot for this article. “He was super game to toss an arm around, get close real fast. So that was fun,” she told me. Max said that completing the shoot came as a relief: “We were like, ‘Oh thank God, the awkward part is over.’ ”
Except it wasn’t. While both described their conversation as easy overall, it wasn’t long after they sat down that the seams began to show. Genevieve said that while she was happy to put the surveillance out of her mind, but Max checked in to make sure his rating would be above a 4. “A couple of times he apologized for being awkward when I really didn’t think there was anything awkward occurring,” recalled Genevieve.
“I was very anxious because I haven’t been on a date in a very long time and I’d been up since 2 in the morning,” said Max, whose job as a bread baker at a local bakery requires early rising. Genevieve, meanwhile, works with newly formed democratic countries. A recent trip to North Macedonia, for example, found her setting up a C-SPAN-style network.
“That’s really incredible — a job that lets you travel and do great things for the countries,” Max told me. Genevieve said Max refrained from the usual prying she receives when describing her job. “I’m used to people … being interested to hear about it,” she explained. “Maybe the travel component was interesting [to him] but not so much the substance of the work that I do. That wasn’t much of what we discussed at all.”
By Max’s estimation, they kept it light. Their conversation touched on things like their shared histories as hostel workers, his Dungeons & Dragons interest and her new dog. “I think he was more interested in talking about hobbies and things rather than talking about upbringing,” said Genevieve. She reckoned that debating whether pizza qualifies as a sandwich is as philosophical as they got (he says it is, she disagrees).
Speaking of food, they shared some rather adventurous small plates like sardines and lamb. Genevieve was pleased to see her dining companion wasn’t a picky eater. They drank cocktails. Though both said nice things about each other’s appearance — Genevieve liked his indie-boy style; Max complimented her smile and said she was “pretty cute” — the vibe was more friendly than flirtatious, according to Max.
After about two hours at dinner, they decided to check out Jane Jane, a cocktail bar, but couldn’t get in, so they opted for Red Light. More drinking occurred, and Max showed Genevieve the “Bread Daddy” tattoo under one of his pecs. “She thought it was great,” he said. While Genevieve told me: “I thought it was funny. It certainly shows off his sense of humor.”
They soon ran out of steam. “I was so tired I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t know what to say anymore,’” remembered Max, who in addition to three drinks at dinner had pre-gamed to take some edge off. Genevieve felt a wilting at the bar, too. “Had we not committed to trying this cocktail bar, we probably wouldn’t have gotten another drink,” she said.
They finished their drinks and exchanged numbers (he asked for hers, she pointed out). She ordered her Uber, Max hugged her goodbye and then he headed to the Metro, choosing not to wait with her . Genevieve said they’d discussed a second date at the Hirshhorn Museum, but “I think if I went out with him again, I’d just want to be clear that it was friendly.” No holding back, then, in Round 2.
Rate the date
Max: 4.5 [out of 5].
Genevieve: 4.
Update
They texted a little but didn’t meet up again.
