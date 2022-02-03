Max Rosenstein, 28, is an example of someone inclined to hold back. He’s hesitant to go too deep on a first date, for the simple fact that he’s been burned in the past. “Telling someone my whole story, giving them part of my life, and then them being just like, ‘Oh, nope, I’m done,’ is exhausting,” he explained. “Exhausting” is a word that his match, Genevieve Shea, 30, used as well to describe her experience with dating apps. At least these two weren’t too tuckered out to give Date Lab a go.