Some other teams pairs that qualify for this theme include the MINNESOTA TWINS which contains the New York METS, the BALTIMORE RAVENS which contains the Detroit LIONS, the NEW YORK ISLANDERS which contains the Edmonton OILERS, and the DENVER NUGGETS and the MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES which both contain the Brooklyn NETS. I’ll have to remember to keep an eye on both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets in case one of them wins a Stanley Cup sometime in the future, and then I’ll need to rewrite that clue.
Some other answers and clues:
- 53A: [Opposed from the left of the “establishment”?] is ANTI. It’s hinting at the prefix “anti-” which would appear to the left of “establishment” in “anti-establishment.”
- 63A: [Cartoon characters wearing Phrygian caps] is SMURFS. “Phrygian” refers to the kingdom Phrygia in ancient Anatolia.
- 67A: [Basketball star Elena ___ Donne] is DELLE. She’s not part of the puzzle’s theme, but she is a star player for the WASHINGTON MYSTICS.
- 82A: [Albertville Olympics skater Midori] is ITO Midori. That clue is just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
- 90A: [He has exercise equipment, a pool table and a TV inside his doghouse] is SNOOPY. It’s a running gag that his doghouse appears small on the outside but is huge on the inside.
- 108A: [“Absofrigginlutely!”] is “HELLS YEAH!” I imagine it’s more common to say it as “hell yeah,” but I’ve definitely heard it and seen it in writing as “hells yeah” a bunch.
- 10D: [___’s Daughters (activist organization named after Black Liberation Army member Shakur)] is ASSATA. Assata’s Daughters is an abolitionist organization based in Chicago; you can read more about them here.
- 52D: [People doing flips in the business world?] is RESELLERS, as in people flipping (or reselling) something like a house.
- 55D: [Site of foliage] is TREE. Or as Marge Simpson says, “foilage.”
- 110D: [Behind in an English class?] is ARSE. Had to do it.
What did you think?