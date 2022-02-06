Today’s unusually shaped 19×23 puzzle features a handful of professional sports teams, where each full team name contains the letters of another team from the same sport:

  • 17A: [WNBA franchise that was originally founded in 1998] is the WASHINGTON MYSTICS, which contains the letters of the Dallas WINGS.
  • 34A: [NHL franchise that hasn’t yet won a Stanley Cup] is the COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS, which contains the letters of the Winnipeg JETS.
  • 69A: [NBA franchise that Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Kyrie Irving have all played for] is the BOSTON CELTICS, which contains the letters of the Brooklyn NETS.
  • 41D: [MLB franchise that won a World Series during the 2010s] is the KANSAS CITY ROYALS, which contains the letters of the Houston ASTROS.
  • 43D: [NFL franchise that plays in its conference’s South division] is the CAROLINA PANTHERS, which contains the letters of the Indianapolis COLTS.

Those circled teams aren’t just random teams from the same sport. The theme clues are broad enough such that they work for both the long theme answers and their respective circled teams. And because it’s a puzzle about pairs of teams, why not have two revealer answers? 74D: [Playing card that serves as an alternate title for this puzzle] is TWO OF CLUBS and 77D: [Defensive tactic that serves as an alternate title for this puzzle] is DOUBLE TEAM. Originally I was going to pick one of those phrases as the title of the puzzle, but those finicky preferences for grid symmetry wouldn’t allow just one of them.

Some other teams pairs that qualify for this theme include the MINNESOTA TWINS which contains the New York METS, the BALTIMORE RAVENS which contains the Detroit LIONS, the NEW YORK ISLANDERS which contains the Edmonton OILERS, and the DENVER NUGGETS and the MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES which both contain the Brooklyn NETS. I’ll have to remember to keep an eye on both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets in case one of them wins a Stanley Cup sometime in the future, and then I’ll need to rewrite that clue.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 53A: [Opposed from the left of the “establishment”?] is ANTI. It’s hinting at the prefix “anti-” which would appear to the left of “establishment” in “anti-establishment.”
  • 63A: [Cartoon characters wearing Phrygian caps] is SMURFS. “Phrygian” refers to the kingdom Phrygia in ancient Anatolia.
  • 67A: [Basketball star Elena ___ Donne] is DELLE. She’s not part of the puzzle’s theme, but she is a star player for the WASHINGTON MYSTICS.
  • 82A: [Albertville Olympics skater Midori] is ITO Midori. That clue is just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
  • 90A: [He has exercise equipment, a pool table and a TV inside his doghouse] is SNOOPY. It’s a running gag that his doghouse appears small on the outside but is huge on the inside.
  • 108A: [“Absofrigginlutely!”] is “HELLS YEAH!” I imagine it’s more common to say it as “hell yeah,” but I’ve definitely heard it and seen it in writing as “hells yeah” a bunch.
  • 10D: [___’s Daughters (activist organization named after Black Liberation Army member Shakur)] is ASSATA. Assata’s Daughters is an abolitionist organization based in Chicago; you can read more about them here.
  • 52D: [People doing flips in the business world?] is RESELLERS, as in people flipping (or reselling) something like a house.
  • 55D: [Site of foliage] is TREE. Or as Marge Simpson says, “foilage.”
  • 110D: [Behind in an English class?] is ARSE. Had to do it.

What did you think?