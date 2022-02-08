It’s not a coincidence that Chatmon’s subjects are people that she is close to, including her children. To Chatmon, that future is inextricably linked to youth: “I have become intensely aware that (it) does not belong to me; it belongs to them,” she writes in her official statement for the Venice exhibition. Still, much of her work, including the series “Deeply Embedded” in 2016 and “The Redemption” in 2018-2019, draws obvious inspiration from the past, such as the “Africa Through a Lens” photography series at the National Archives of images shot on the continent starting in the 1860s.