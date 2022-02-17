Nika, a graduate student and legal recruiter, grew up in Herndon, Va. She relocated from the East Coast to California in 2020 and moved in with her boyfriend because of the pandemic. And then the relationship — the first of Nika’s many first dates to grow into something more — ended last summer. So, in November, she moved back home and lives with her parents and twin sister.

She filled out the Date Lab application while procrastinating on writing a final paper. Nika did not, however, hold out much hope for a successful match if chosen. “I figure the date’s going to be bad because they all are,” said the longtime Date Lab reader. “The Washington Post’s record on putting couples together is abysmal.” But perhaps if she took a cute photo, she thought, it might catch the eye of a reader or two, and they would connect. “I bought a whole new outfit, not because I was worried about the date itself; I was more worried about the picture.”

Her dateJack Schmandt’s hate of dating apps fueled his willingness to give this experiment a try. He figured real people matching him couldn’t be any worse than the swiping game. “It’s just very superficial,” Jack, 29, said of his online dating experience. “You see a photo of someone … there’s not a lot of thought put into what makes you a good match or anything. I don’t think I look good in pictures, so I miss out on potential matches and other people miss out on me.” Jack, a federal employee who has lived in the Washington area for more than seven years, is single after a divorce last year from his college sweetheart. He started dating again in August.

Because he has a terrible sense of direction and uses public transportation, Jack always aims to be early, and he was waiting at TTT Clarendon when Nika arrived. “From a shallow perspective I was like, ‘Oh, she’s pretty,’ which was a great way to start a date,” he told me. Nika’s first thought: “He looks so normal. Maybe this won’t be that bad.” She explained that “he was cute, which I know everybody says, but he was cute, and he was taller than me even in my high boots.”

Once they took their Date Lab photos and settled into seats in the restaurant, Nika deployed her first-date strategy. “Usually my go-to is to complain about my commute to the date, which I did this time because my Uber driver was crazy,” she said. They talked for half an hour before they even remembered to order drinks — a strawberry margarita for her, tequila and club soda for him. “It became totally not awkward pretty quickly,” Jack said. “We were both on the same page, the same level of committed to the strange experience.”

Nika also helped Jack reset his expectations about the evening. “We talked about how weird Date Lab is,” she told me. “He said he had read half of one and applied. I told him that the track record was so bad that the odds were that it would be bad.”

But with the bar so low, it wasn’t hard for us to leap over it. “I’m surprised at how much that we had in common … it seemed like a good match,” Jack said. “Whatever the process that went into putting Nika and I on a date seemed to do a good job.”

She’s an ice skater, and Jack, who hails from Arkansas, played hockey. Their politics are similar, something that is important to both of them. “We talked about political ideology and ideas about labor and capitalism and stuff, and he kind of asked me if I was radically liberal. I am as left as I can be, very liberal,” she said. “I think we are aligned on that kind of stuff, which is also surprising because he is from the South.” Jack confirmed that he is definitely very liberal.

The two stayed until the restaurant started putting people out, and Jack turned what might have been a fumble — how to end the date — into a win. “I like dating in general. It’s fun to meet people. … But the part that I do not know how to navigate is the end of a first date,” he explained. “I basically said, ‘I don’t know how to end the first date.’ It was nice to just say it.” They then agreed to exchange numbers — and to go out on a second date.

Rate the date

Nika: 5 [out of 5].

Jack: 5.

Update

They went on three more dates, but then decided to call it quits.

Tanya Ballard Brown is executive editor for Government Executive and a comedian.

To our commenters