AMEN. I’ve sung this several times with my choir over the past decade, so I put it in the puzzle. An example of art imitating life, I guess. 31A: [Last word of the “Lacrimosa” movement in Mozart’s “Requiem”] is. I’ve sung this several times with my choir over the past decade, so I put it in the puzzle. An example of art imitating life, I guess. Here’s a link to the music.

VANNA White, who’s turned those four letters and the other 22 probably hundreds of thousands of times. Has anyone gotten an exact count on how many letters she’s turned (or tapped)? The Guinness Book of World Records had previously honored her as 51A: [T/I/N/A turner] isWhite, who’s turned those four letters and the other 22 probably hundreds of thousands of times. Has anyone gotten an exact count on how many letters she’s turned (or tapped)? The Guinness Book of World Records had previously honored her as television’s most frequent clapper , so surely there’s a count on her record as a letter turner too.

56A is EYE and 26D is SECTOR, and both answers have the clue [Word after private or public]. A little bit of luck there.

101A: [Titans, or an NFL team that might play against the Titans] is GIANTS. This reminds me of a random bit of NFL wordplay I realized a few years ago: The Giants, Saints, and Titans each have five letters in common. Just change the first letter of any of those teams (G, S, T) to one of the other two, anagram it, and you can get one of the other teams.

4D: [1845 work with an “ebony bird beguiling my sad fancy into smiling”] is THE RAVEN. There’s an unintended reference to another six-letter NFL team, the Ravens.

49D: [“It’s hard to explain the fun to be found in seeing the right kind of bad movie” writer] is Roger EBERT. I’m no expert in social psychology, but I do have a self-awarded master’s degree in watching bad movies. My theory is that the real joy of watching a terrible film with friends is that you’re each going through the same ordeal together — bonding through shared stress that makes the whole experience bearable and, with just the right combination of terrible storytelling and direction, amazingly fun.

ORB. 60D: [“Pondering My ___" (meme showing a wizard staring into a crystal ball)] is Here’s the meme . I think it’s probably safe to say that’s Saruman looking at the Palantir, given that the artwork was originally made for a Lord of the Rings tabletop game called “ Middle-earth Quest: A Spy in Isengard .”