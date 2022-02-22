Perspective

The values of the county are understood. There is some rough, objectionable language in this book, ” said McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison during a Jan. 10 meeting where the Tennessee school board voted — unanimously — to remove Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” from an eighth-grade curriculum. (“Also,” Parkison allegedly said, while allegedly eating breakfast the next day, “this book is called ‘Maus’ when there’s clearly multiple mouses in it. I counted at least 16. Why isn’t it called ‘Mice’?”)

The books most challenged in these present-day ban jamborees are your usual suspects, like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” but there are contemporary works too. At least 14 states have targeted George Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Some of these oft-contested contemporaries are friends of mine, like Kiese Laymon (“Heavy”) and Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project”).

That so many (White) adults are desperate to prevent their (White) children from consuming, engaging with and being challenged by these beautiful and brilliant books is depressingly, devastatingly and quintessentially American. I’m as surprised by this as I’m surprised by the sun. I am jealous though. Because my book, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker,” has multiple references to drugs, sex, slurs, naked White people, God and masturbation — and that’s just in the first six pages. There are entire chapters about the n-word. And yet it still hasn’t been banned.

There should be (White) parents with pitchforks and picket signs. Bonfires where my chapters are kindling to roast marshmallows. Mass resignations and self-immolations at schools where it’s taught. But, for reasons that escape me, these (White) people haven’t deemed it radical or controversial enough to perform their discomfort with it. And I’m offended they don’t think I’m offensive enough.

Of course, there’s also the fact that my book just hasn’t been incorporated into as many school curriculums as these other books, so naturally it wouldn’t have as many opportunities for exile. But who gives a damn about facts? My feelings are hurt!

And that’s what this is all about, right? Feelings. Definitely not facts. ’Cause, um, have you read “The Bluest Eye”? Just getting through the first 10 pages is hard for experienced readers, let alone (White) grievance mongers with dead gnat attention spans. So, we know it’s not really about what’s actually in these books.

I won’t pretend to know what the endgame is for these (White) parents, (White) board members and (White) politicians currently pushing schools to remove anything in their curriculums that makes these feckless jagoffs uncomfortable. Or even, in this context, what exactly constitutes discomfort. It seems to be anything grappling with race — the history of (White) American racism specifically — gender, or sex in a truthful and tactile manner. It’s a mass sanitizing of history, where there’s only space for uncontested hagiography. Not just with historical figures, though. But anyone they share a lineage with. Parents, uncles, grandparents, “The Dukes of Hazzard” — it doesn’t matter. There’s a direct line from the contesting of Jerry Craft’s “New Kid” (contested in Katy, Tex.), and Mark Weakland’s “When Wilma Rudolph Played Basketball” (Prosper, Tex.), and Lisa Moore Ramée’s “A Good Kind of Trouble” (Eanes, Tex.), and Tiffany D. Jackson’s “Monday’s Not Coming” (Birdville, Tex.) to the belief in the inherent goodness of (White) American people. Honest books about race and gender and sex — which are just books about people — complicate things. Makes things sticky. Knotty. Makes unpredictable things happen to your brain, your heart and your gut. Makes things so messy, so grimy, so human, there’s no space left for identity idolatry.

Still, I’m curious. Because once they remove the books by Black authors and Jewish authors and female authors and queer authors and international authors and authors with disabilities and are left with nothing but Tom Clancy and the label on a bottle of Dr. Bronner’s tea tree liquid soap, what’s next? Will lactose intolerant (White) parents move to remove “Charlotte’s Web: New in the Barn” because the cow in it reminds them of milk? Will (White) Exxon board members petition to ban “Goodnight Moon” because it promotes lunar energy? Their capacity for the performance of grievance is bottomless, so anything is possible.

