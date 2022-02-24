One thing Christina has learned from her past relationships: “It’s important to find someone who has an optimistic outlook on life. I’m not someone who likes to dwell on the negative.” We hoped Alex Ramani, 33, would be the “glass half full” dude she’s seeking.

The Toronto native had no clue what Date Lab was until an article popped up while he was online. “I was with my parents over Christmas and I had time to kill,” he said, “so I decided to sign up.” Alex, who bought a condo in Arlington during the pandemic, has been in the D.C. area since 2018.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

His most recent long-term dating experience was a “covid-time relationship” that ended over text last summer. “If you are the sort of person to end a year-long relationship via WhatsApp message, then it’s a sign I don’t want to be with you anyway,” he said. “So thank you for making it easier for me.”

Alex is looking for a woman with whom he can have an “intellectually stimulating” conversation. “I think of it like playing tennis. If I hit the ball over the court, she has to hit it back to me. It’s funny how often that isn’t the case.”

The duo met at 6:30 p.m. at Martha Dear, a cozy pizzeria in Mount Pleasant. While they were having their photos taken, Christina appreciated Alex’s “candor,” and she “could tell that he was going to have a sense of humor” about the awkwardness of being on Date Lab.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It was definitely awkward at first,” Alex told me. “But eventually we had a conversation that was not just focused on superficial stuff. Any date that does not remind me of a job interview is beneficial.”

Christina immediately disclosed to Alex that it was her friends who signed her up, which he thought was hilarious. “It made me think that she has friends who obviously care about her and want to have a little fun with her,” he said.

Over a bottle of pinot noir and bean dip, they chatted about work, where they’ve lived and their travels. And that’s when Alex dropped his favorite icebreaker: Name five places you would choose to have a home. “It was nice to share our aspirations in where we want to go and where we’ve been,” Alex said. He liked that Christina had left her job at one point and traveled for 10 months in Southeast Asia and Europe. He added, “She seemed really adventurous.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As the clock was approaching 9 p.m. and they were finishing their pizzas, Christina asked for his number. “I said, ‘At a minimum we can exchange phone numbers so that when the article is published, we can text one another and laugh about it together,’ ” she told me. But Alex would have asked for her number anyway, he said, because his dating rule is: As long as nothing crazy happens, he’ll try for a second date.

However, Christina was pretty clear in our interview about not going on a second date. She told me that if she were on a dating app, she would not choose someone who lives across the river. “I know geographically [Arlington] is not that far, but there’s something about D.C. versus Northern Virginia for me. They are very distinct, very different places,” she said. “Had sparks been flying, then of course I could look past that.”

After dinner, Alex offered to walk Christina home. She had already made plans to dish about the date with her trio of matchmakers at a friend’s house, and she invited him to come along. “He was a phenomenal sport. Totally game. We sat on the couch and they peppered him with questions,” she said. “I am willing to put myself in the hot seat and make jokes at my own expense,” Alex reported back.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Not only were her friends there, but so was her beloved dog, Finn. “Her dog was all over me,” said Alex, who is allergic to dogs and had disclosed that to Christina earlier in the evening. “I had to take Benadryl before I went to sleep. For the right woman, I’d get allergy shots to desensitize myself.”

I expressed to Christina that I was impressed that Alex seemed to have passed the friend and the dog test, but I was curious as to why a second date was not in the cards. “I told my friends that he was not my ‘forever person,’ ” she responded. “And my dog is compatible with the mailman, too.”

Rate the date

Christina: 4 [out of 5].

Alex: 4.

Update

They texted for a few weeks but made no further plans.

Vijai Nathan is a writer and comedian in Washington.

To our commenters