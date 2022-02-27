Ten book titles have a letter shifted to create wacky titles:

  • 22A: [John Steinbeck book about afternoon parties in paradise?] is TEAS OF EDEN, based on “East of Eden.”
  • 24A: [Nora Ephron book about a heat-related injury sustained on this planet?] is EARTH BURN, based on “Heartburn.”
  • 40A: [Zadie Smith book about boxers who specialize in punching people in the mouth?] is WE HIT TEETH, based on “White Teeth.”
  • 43A: [Jack Kerouac book about how musician Yoko is totally gnarly?] is ONO THE RAD, based on “On the Road.”
  • 55A: [E.M. Forster book about director Ron’s TV room?] is HOWARD’S DEN, based on “Howards End.”
  • 68A: [Michael Lewis book about the only formal dance he ever attended?] is MY ONE BALL, based on “Moneyball.” This was the one nonfiction book of the set.
  • 81A: [Kurt Vonnegut book about a bed for jazz-singing babies?] is SCAT CRADLE, based on “Cat’s Cradle.”
  • 95A: [Stephen King book about parking places in Oregon’s capital?] is SALEM LOTS, based on “'Salem’s Lot.”
  • 98A: [Charles Dickens book about the residence where actress Lively, NBA star Griffin, pianist Eubie and poet William have all lived?] is BLAKE HOUSE, based on “Bleak House.”
  • 118A: [Herman Melville book about a friend who handles the bar tab?] is BILL BUDDY, based on “Billy Budd.” This was a novella, and you might be apt to see it included with other Melville stories in one book, but I think you can find copies of “Billy Budd” by itself in paperback, too.

If you take those shifted letters and put them together, you spell out the revealer at 120A: [Classic work involving much travel, and what’s spelled out by ten traveling letters in this puzzle] which is THE ODYSSEY.

This puzzle started from thinking of a different “travel” book: “Gulliver’s Travels.” It was the same basic idea, just shifting the letters of GULLIVER’S in book titles instead of THE ODYSSEY, but I ran into a couple of problems. First, if GULLIVER’S TRAVELS was going to be a revealer answer, then I’d have needed either a 16-letter matching title that could shift a G, or I’d probably have to expand the grid and use left-right symmetry and put GULLIVER’S TRAVELS in the middle. The first issue was very difficult to resolve — finding a reasonably famous 16-letter book title with a G that could shift elsewhere was much harder than I’d imagined — and the second issue would have forced me to use a larger grid, which felt like extra work that wasn’t necessary.

Another problem was something I’d forgotten even though I’d written puzzles before with this same trick. You can’t just shift a letter around and run with whatever it creates; the wacky title had to be something that could be reasonably clued. I needed two books with Y’s in the title, and those were the toughest letters to deal with. If you look at “Vanity Fair,” there doesn’t appear to be a good way to move that Y — something like VAN IT FAIRY felt way too strange, like a fairy who works in I.T. and … drives a van, I guess? The only other Y titles I found that could make reasonable sense were “Moby Dick” (to make something like MOB DICKY or M.Y.O.B., DICK) and “Rosemary’s Baby” (to make something like ROSEY MARS BABY, which felt a little grim). Even with the books that I chose, just fitting in all 10 of them plus the revealer gave me some unexpected troubles, hence that big swath of black squares in the northeast and southwest corners.

What I can say, though, is that once I found ONO THE RAD, I was definitely keeping that one.

A few other answers and clues:

  • 27A: [Nickname of Kaitlin Olson’s character on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”] is SWEET DEE. I’ve been watching “It’s Always Sunny” a lot in the past month. I’d always thought it was hilarious before, even if super-cringe on occasion, but just never took the time to go through each season. My wife and I just finished watching season 6.
  • 53A: [Powerful Pokémon with a rhyming name] is MEWTWO. I never got into the Pokémon Go craze, but a long time ago, I’d added various characters who appear in the “Super Smash Bros.” video game series in my word list. I hadn’t imagined I’d actually use any of them in a puzzle except MARIO or LINK or perhaps NESS or SAMUS or KIRBY. I still haven’t used OLIMAR yet no matter how tempting those letters are. Anyhow, MEWTWO came to the rescue in that corner.
  • 11D: [Shares a story with, as before bedtime] is READS TO. I wonder which of these wacky book titles would be most appropriate for reading to one’s children before bedtime. My guess is SCAT CRADLE.
  • 28D: [Silverstein music genre] is EMO. Crossword stalwart SHEL Silverstein was not a member of the band, unfortunately, but they based their name on him.
  • 119D: [“Good Times ___ Times” (opening track on Led Zeppelin’s debut album)] is BAD. Er, no, it’s not bad, the song is good, actually. Here it is if you want to listen.

What did you think?