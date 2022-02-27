Another problem was something I’d forgotten even though I’d written puzzles before with this same trick. You can’t just shift a letter around and run with whatever it creates; the wacky title had to be something that could be reasonably clued. I needed two books with Y’s in the title, and those were the toughest letters to deal with. If you look at “Vanity Fair,” there doesn’t appear to be a good way to move that Y — something like VAN IT FAIRY felt way too strange, like a fairy who works in I.T. and … drives a van, I guess? The only other Y titles I found that could make reasonable sense were “Moby Dick” (to make something like MOB DICKY or M.Y.O.B., DICK) and “Rosemary’s Baby” (to make something like ROSEY MARS BABY, which felt a little grim). Even with the books that I chose, just fitting in all 10 of them plus the revealer gave me some unexpected troubles, hence that big swath of black squares in the northeast and southwest corners.