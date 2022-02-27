Another problem was something I’d forgotten even though I’d written puzzles before with this same trick. You can’t just shift a letter around and run with whatever it creates; the wacky title had to be something that could be reasonably clued. I needed two books with Y’s in the title, and those were the toughest letters to deal with. If you look at “Vanity Fair,” there doesn’t appear to be a good way to move that Y — something like VAN IT FAIRY felt way too strange, like a fairy who works in I.T. and … drives a van, I guess? The only other Y titles I found that could make reasonable sense were “Moby Dick” (to make something like MOB DICKY or M.Y.O.B., DICK) and “Rosemary’s Baby” (to make something like ROSEY MARS BABY, which felt a little grim). Even with the books that I chose, just fitting in all 10 of them plus the revealer gave me some unexpected troubles, hence that big swath of black squares in the northeast and southwest corners.
What I can say, though, is that once I found ONO THE RAD, I was definitely keeping that one.
A few other answers and clues:
- 27A: [Nickname of Kaitlin Olson’s character on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”] is SWEET DEE. I’ve been watching “It’s Always Sunny” a lot in the past month. I’d always thought it was hilarious before, even if super-cringe on occasion, but just never took the time to go through each season. My wife and I just finished watching season 6.
- 53A: [Powerful Pokémon with a rhyming name] is MEWTWO. I never got into the Pokémon Go craze, but a long time ago, I’d added various characters who appear in the “Super Smash Bros.” video game series in my word list. I hadn’t imagined I’d actually use any of them in a puzzle except MARIO or LINK or perhaps NESS or SAMUS or KIRBY. I still haven’t used OLIMAR yet no matter how tempting those letters are. Anyhow, MEWTWO came to the rescue in that corner.
- 11D: [Shares a story with, as before bedtime] is READS TO. I wonder which of these wacky book titles would be most appropriate for reading to one’s children before bedtime. My guess is SCAT CRADLE.
- 28D: [Silverstein music genre] is EMO. Crossword stalwart SHEL Silverstein was not a member of the band, unfortunately, but they based their name on him.
- 119D: [“Good Times ___ Times” (opening track on Led Zeppelin’s debut album)] is BAD. Er, no, it’s not bad, the song is good, actually. Here it is if you want to listen.
What did you think?