Within days, John received an email confirming a date with someone named Nathan. Immediately, he and his friends launched an investigation to find Nathan on social media. The search turned up Nathans that John already knew and Nathans that are not his type, simultaneously tempering his expectations and building up the anticipation.

On the day of the date, work was so hectic that it distracted John from his nervousness. After work, he posted an Instagram story with his “smart casual” date outfit — dark jeans, leather boots and a fitted dress sweater — as he pregamed with a shot of tequila to calm his nerves.

Although John is typically five minutes late to everything, he arrived at Rumi’s Kitchen near Mount Vernon Square about two minutes early. When he learned that Nathan was already seated, he scanned the room. “I saw one person with a big old smile on his face … an attractive, well-intentioned face. I was greeted with a pleasant surprise,” John said. Another welcomed development: He had never met this Nathan.

Like John, Nathan Chin, 35, had enlisted friends for support. They helped him review outfits, landing on black jeans, boots and a button-down from Pendleton. He kept them informed with running commentary of his preparations via group text. While he is open to a serious relationship, he has not been actively pursuing one. Above all, he said, he was hoping he wouldn’t embarrass himself during the date.

Once seated, the two ordered everything the staff recommended: five appetizers, steak kebab, an old fashioned cocktail and a gin drink, and cardamom cake for dessert (which unintentionally put them well over The Washington Post’s tab for the night). They soon covered the basics — job, family and travel — learning that they had a lot in common.

Nathan works in diversity and inclusion at a software company, a position that overlaps with John’s career in human resources. They have similar lifestyle preferences, too, sharing a passion for live events but equally content staying at home. They laughed when they learned that they had both taken something to loosen up before the date — in Nathan’s case, half a shot of bourbon.

While the chemistry was immediate, they felt even more at ease when they discovered they both love dark humor. “I would like the kind of person who, in the middle of a fight, no matter how serious, can’t turn down the opportunity to make a good joke because that’s what I would do,” Nathan said, “and kind of speaks to how people approach things.” In agreement, John shared a story about a recent (almost) date. “A date that I didn’t want to go on,” he clarified. “My dog had a stroke. I was super upset about that, obviously, of course, but I was like, ‘At least I don’t have to go on this date!’ ” His dog recovered, but he realized this was a brilliant excuse.

“We ran through a ton of topics, but also shared stories, and a lot of good laughter and finding out about each other’s personality and background,” Nathan told me. “We never had to dig to find something to talk about.” After a while, they noticed that the restaurant had mostly cleared out. A server brought the bill, signaling that it was time to leave.

That’s when they looked at their phones and realized that more than three hours had passed. Each had missed a flurry of texts from friends curious about how it was going. “I really liked him,” Nathan said. “Definitely a cute guy, but really, conversation does so much more for me.”

“That flew by,” said John. “I haven’t had a date like that for a while.” The date went so well that Nathan invited John over to continue hanging out. John declined on account of an early meeting the next day.

They split up the leftovers, paid the remainder of the bill, and Nathan offered to walk John home. They shared a kiss, followed each other on Instagram and continued to text that evening. “I went to bed and I was like, That was really nice,” John said. “I was just happy that I took the chance to do this.”

Rate the date

John: 5 [out of 5].

Nathan: 5.

Update

John and Nathan went on a second date but have decided to remain friends.

Prachi Gupta is a writer in New York.

