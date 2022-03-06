3. I encourage you to read Portia Lundie’s piece in The Post about her experience as a Black woman who writes crosswords. Her statement “crossword culture does not encourage learning — rather, it rewards already knowing” is something that really struck me.

Something strange is going on in today’s puzzle. A handful of Across answers seem to have two clues, and an equal number of Down answers have no clue at all. The clue for 23A reads: [Relative of a meerkat / Citizens of Ulaanbaatar], and the next spot in the puzzle with a Down answer in unclued. In fact, it doesn’t even have a clue number; it just looks like five blank squares.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You get a hint about the theme in the top-right corner at 14A: [What this puzzle’s featured creatures build] which is NESTS. That has to refer to birds, right? Indeed it does. It’s spelled out more explicitly at 105A: [One making a swift descent, illustrated by each unclued Down answer in this puzzle] which is DIVING BIRD. Each thematic Across answer splits into two paths, turning Down on the name of a bird for one answer and proceeding as normal for another answer:

23A: [Relative of a meerkat / Citizens of Ulaanbaatar] are MONGOOSE and MONGOLIANS , respectively. You turn on that G to spell G OOSE in the Down direction.

31A: [Cowardly / Sellers of fabric and knitting supplies] are CRAVEN and CRAFT STORES , respectively. Turn down on the first R to spell R AVEN .

62A: [Snoopy, e.g. / Stout vessel] are BEAGLE and BEER BARREL , respectively. Turn down on the first E to spell E AGLE .

64A: [Infant’s hooded garment / One born during the 1950s, maybe] are BABY BUNTING and BABY BOOMER , respectively. Turn down on the third B to spell B UNTING .

91A: [“An appalling waste of energy,” per Katherine Mansfield / Exploring deeply] are REGRET and RESEARCHING, respectively. Turn down on the first E to spell E GRET. I hope no one thinks I’m saying that researching is an appalling waste of energy. Although I guess depending on the research …

And opposite NESTS in the bottom-left corner at 112A, you’ll get a DIVING BIRD that ties these five birds together: [105 Across that’s spelled out by the first letters of this puzzle’s unclued Down answers]. Take the first letters of the birds in order ( G OOSE, R AVEN, E AGLE, B UNTING, E GRET), and you spell GREBE .

When I first started building this theme my target bird had been the PELICAN. It swoops down to scoop up fish in its large bill; no one could say that isn’t a diving bird. The problem was that not all of the letters of PELICAN were helping me as much as I’d hoped. A bird starting with N that could end another crossword answer was pretty tricky to find. There’s the NENE, but the options for a word ending in NENE felt pretty slim. The name JANENE? The hydrocarbon LIMONENE? The chemical derivative of Vitamin A known as RETINENE? I wasn’t sold on those options. I also found a bird called a NICATOR, which does end the word COMMUNICATOR, but I wasn’t confident that the nicator was a widely-known bird. It doesn’t show up on this list of alphabetical bird names, for instance.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It now occurs to me that maybe “Rerouted Flights” might not be 100 percent accurate as a title as far as the grebe is concerned, since the grebe is perhaps more likely to dive underwater while sitting on the surface, rather than swooping down from in flight like a pelican does. But I’m no bird expert; maybe there are a few grebes that will dive into the water from the air from time to time. Here’s a video of grebes racing across a pond. I think that counts as a flight, right?

Next week’s post will feature an interview with both guest constructors, and my next puzzle will run on March 20.