15D: [“Man, you just feel bad for that guy” (Beck)] is “.” Listen to “Loser” here . When I saw Beck in concert a few years ago, he opened with this song.

12D: [“Might as well try” (Johnny Cash)] is “.” Listen to “Hurt” here . This was originally a Nine Inch Nails song, but Johnny Cash’s cover became a big enough hit that Trent Reznor said it was no longer his song

When you take the last (bottom) letters of those ten rock songs, you spell out the revealer at 78D: [Source of low notes … and, when read left to right, what’s spelled out by the bottom letters of 10 answers in this puzzle] which is BASS GUITAR .

My hope is that you could still solve the puzzle even if you didn’t know some or most or any of these 10 songs. If some of them were unfamiliar to you, give them a listen from the handy links above — I didn’t know a few of them myself until writing this puzzle, either. You may also appreciate the music video for Toto’s “Africa,” which I think is unintentionally hilarious.