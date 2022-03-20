- 3D: [Pretended not to know (Nirvana)] is PLAYED DUMB. You can listen to “Dumb” here.
- 74D: [Ship that ran aground on Christmas Day (Blondie)] is SANTA MARIA. Listen to “Maria” here.
- 34D: [“Nighty-night!” (Fleetwood Mac)] is SWEET DREAMS. Listen to “Dreams” here.
- 75D: [Smooched suddenly (Prince)] is STOLE A KISS. Listen to “Kiss” here.
- 8D: [Turned out badly (Depeche Mode)] is WENT WRONG. Listen to “Wrong” here.
- 49D: [“Watch out!” (George Harrison)] is “BEHIND YOU!” Listen to “You” here.
- 83D: [Public transportation stopping at docks (Harry Chapin)] is WATER TAXI. Listen to “Taxi” here.
- 12D: [“Might as well try” (Johnny Cash)] is “IT CAN’T HURT.” Listen to “Hurt” here. This was originally a Nine Inch Nails song, but Johnny Cash’s cover became a big enough hit that Trent Reznor said it was no longer his song.
- 51D: [Tutu’s homeland (Toto)] is SOUTH AFRICA. Listen to “Africa” here. I thought it was amusing how the names Tutu and Toto ended up in the same clue.
- 15D: [“Man, you just feel bad for that guy” (Beck)] is “WHAT A LOSER.” Listen to “Loser” here. When I saw Beck in concert a few years ago, he opened with this song.
When you take the last (bottom) letters of those ten rock songs, you spell out the revealer at 78D: [Source of low notes … and, when read left to right, what’s spelled out by the bottom letters of 10 answers in this puzzle] which is BASS GUITAR.
My hope is that you could still solve the puzzle even if you didn’t know some or most or any of these 10 songs. If some of them were unfamiliar to you, give them a listen from the handy links above — I didn’t know a few of them myself until writing this puzzle, either. You may also appreciate the music video for Toto’s “Africa,” which I think is unintentionally hilarious.
Some other answers and clues:
- 40A: [Spread made from forcemeat] is PÂTÉ. Besides teaching about some songs I didn’t know, writing the clues for this puzzle also taught me about the word “forcemeat.”
- 71A: [Remark when getting a new lightbulb?] is “OH I SEE.” I thought of this in the sense of “aha,” like the lightbulb moment you have from getting an idea. I guess you could also interpret it as what you’d say when you install a new lightbulb, since the room was previously dark.
- 106A: [It may enjoy an empty box more than a deluxe scratching post] is CAT. As a cat owner, I can confirm this is true.
- 110A: [Top hat-wearing monster of a 2014 horror film] is BABADOOK. I don’t tend to watch many horror films, but I saw this when it came out and thought it was really well done. The actress-with-crossword-friendly-letters ESSIE Davis stars in it.
- 17D: [Cookie that may be dunked using a Dipr] is OREO. I didn’t know until writing this puzzle that the Dipr was a thing.
- 95D: [Goddess offering the boons Hunter’s Mark and Hide Breaker in the video game “Hades”] is ARTEMIS. Okay, I’ve been rather obsessed with the game “Hades” since my wife purchased back in January. I’ve probably played it more than any other video game within the last decade. I had fully expected that the very first chance I’d get to drop a “Hades” clue would be with the name ARES since he shows up rather frequently in puzzles, but nope! Artemis got there first.
What did you think?