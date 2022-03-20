When you take the last (bottom) letters of those ten rock songs, you spell out the revealer at 78D: [Source of low notes … and, when read left to right, what’s spelled out by the bottom letters of 10 answers in this puzzle] which is BASS GUITAR .

My hope is that you could still solve the puzzle even if you didn’t know some or most or any of these 10 songs. If some of them were unfamiliar to you, give them a listen from the handy links above — I didn’t know a few of them myself until writing this puzzle, either. You may also appreciate the music video for Toto’s “Africa,” which I think is unintentionally hilarious.