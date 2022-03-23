Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, 46, served in the U.S. Army and as director of European and Russian affairs for the National Security Council during the Trump administration. He testified in the first impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump. He lives in Virginia with his wife and children. This interview was conducted March 8 and has been edited for clarity and length.

Your perspective on what’s happening in Ukraine is unique, having been born in Ukraine under the Soviet system, coming to the United States with your family as refugees, and then studying the region for years in the Army, with the NSC. What’s it been like for you, personally and professionally?

It’s surreal, it’s disturbing. It’s disheartening on multiple levels. There’s the human toll of the suffering that’s unfolding, but also, all of my work and my energies were on avoiding something like this, avoiding a war that potentially drags the U.S. in, and I’ve utterly failed. Complete, total failure in that regard.

Serving in Russia from 2012 to 2015 clarified my suspicions that we were headed towards confrontation with Russia at one point or another, that [President Vladimir] Putin was increasingly emboldened, acting with impunity on the perceptions that there would not be a consequence for his increasingly aggressive behavior. So I knew it was really just a matter of time. And then being part of the Trump administration that took that creeping, looming confrontation and lurched it forward significantly — both on the macro level, with regards to undermining our alliances, perceptions that there were divides for Putin to exploit, the insipid efforts to undermine and weaken the United States domestically. And then, of course, on the micro level, weakening the bonds between the U.S. and Ukraine. And then, post-Trump, the insurrection was a key milestone in that, you know: “The U.S. is weak. This is the time to strike.”

From Putin’s point of view?

From Putin’s point of view. Putin saw the opportunity emerge. And that continued through 2021 as he was building up forces. Trump cheerleading for Putin. Tucker Carlson cheerleading for Putin. Mike Pompeo cheerleading for Putin. These are the folks that signaled that the costs of this operation, this war, would be limited. Just as President Biden was attempting to signal that the toll would be heavy, half of the political leaders were signaling the opposite, undermining the ability to deter.

So we need to shake off our reluctance, shake off our fears, recognize that there are no good options and start making tough, risk-informed decisions now. Things we thought were impossible even a week ago are happening today: cutting our economic ties with Russia, the world cutting its economic ties — nobody would have conceived of that. The things that we think are impossible now are going to be our best options in the future. So let’s take the courageous steps we need to do now.

There’s the saying: Russia without Ukraine is a country. Russia with Ukraine is an empire. Does that speak to the stakes in this war and what Putin is willing to do to achieve them?

Absolutely. We need to realize that this doesn’t end with Ukraine. If [Putin’s] successful there, then Moldova and Georgia — two countries that have also paved a separate direction — are vulnerable. Belarus is basically captured at this point. And then that’s already rebuilding a large portion of the Soviet Union or the Russian empire that preceded it. And it doesn’t probably end there, either. Because NATO will have proven itself to be a paper tiger, potentially.

These events that are unfolding now will shape the 21st century. If Vladimir Putin is successful there and he starts to rebuild the Russian empire, it is going to embolden other authoritarian regimes that could use military force to achieve their objectives. But if democracy holds its ground, if Ukraine holds it ground with support — material support from the West — then basically it puts the authoritarian world on its heels. [Showing] that might does not achieve political ends. And concerns of China going after Taiwan become more remote because they need to understand how isolated they could become because of the rally of the democratic world around values.

So this is a pivotal moment for the next several decades of the 21st century, and we need to seize that moment. I mean, we’re talking about parochial issues like fuel prices in the U.S. I don’t miss the fact that it impacts people’s lives and it’s important. But there is a bit of a failure in leadership to not couch this important moment for what it is, and to pivot to talking to the American people about an extra dollar in fuel — it’s missing the forest for the trees.

Alexander Vindman appears before the House Intelligence Committee during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings in 2019. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

You’ve described the current administration’s approach as a bit myopic, as “looking at the situation through a drinking straw.” There’s been a lot happening recently. Have you seen a shift?

Not yet. In the econ sphere we’ve been dragged in this direction in a lot of ways. We’ve been dragged in this direction by popular support from our citizenry, by the European Union and by a courageous world leader in the form of President [Volodymyr] Zelensky. He’s the one that compelled the Europeans to sanction the central banks, and we followed suit. He’s the one that compelled Europeans to pursue SWIFT sanctions, and we followed suit. We are not leading here. We’ve always wanted Europe to take the lead. They are. The least we could do is follow.

We still have a major role here. We’re the sole superpower. We have the most capable military in the world. And we are not thinking creatively about where this ends up, how we get there. We’re thinking about the immediate risks. We’re being warned off by Putin using all these rhetorical flourishes about war without recognizing that his difficulties on the battlefields in Ukraine reduce his appetite for a conventional confrontation with the West.

So you don’t buy into Putin’s warnings that that would release catastrophic consequences?

He is very effective at preying on hopes and fears. For a long time, he preyed on our hopes that we could have a normal relationship, that the largest country in the world, by territory, was going to be a partner, whether with regards to climate change or terrorism. With very little progress. We put all our eggs on the promise, the hope, of a good relationship instead of committing to relationships that actually could bear fruit.

He’s also been very effective at preying on our fears. Extremely effective. This idea that somehow he’s a madman or somehow we’re lurching toward nuclear war — why would he pick a fight with a much, much more capable adversary if he’s already bogged down in Ukraine? And it is an absurd notion that sending over Cold War-era aircraft in NATO’s inventory to Ukraine to pilot is going to precipitate World War III. On what basis would Putin want to increase the prospects of mutually assured destruction? None. The guy loves himself. He sits a football field away from his closest allies and closest advisers because he doesn’t want to get sick. He is not suicidal. For him, this is all rational, based on the fact that he got away with things for so long.

What’s your level of optimism around whether Ukraine leaves this war with its sovereignty and independence intact?

Near 100 percent. One way or another, this ends in some sort of negotiated solution. The question is, how much blood is spilled? Maybe I’ll go with 99 percent. Because there is a scenario in which Russia continues to pour resources into Ukraine over the course of months. It conscripts Russian soldiers. It takes equipment out of mothballs, depots, and continues to push it in and just grinds down the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian will to resist. And then it just assembles that million-man force to occupy Ukraine. That’s a pie-in-the-sky number. It’s certainly much more than 150,000. It’s orders of magnitude bigger. But there’s a scenario in which it does that.

But the cost, we have to remember, is an isolated Russian economy that is not yet feeling the pain. And that means, basically, Russia has no income. And there are these socioeconomic protests, and there are these body bags coming back. And to sustain a campaign in light of all of that, to build up that kind of force to occupy Ukraine, is unlikely.

You’ve talked about Putin’s miscalculations and how this situation could be the beginning of the end for him.

It’s clear to me this is the beginning of the end. The prospects before this war were that Putin would be able to stay in office until at least 2036. Two more terms as president. It is highly unlikely that he’s going to be able to stay in power that long [now] because this is shaping up to be a catastrophic mistake. He’s cut off the Russian economy from the rest of the world. We have not started seeing the effects of that. These are small-scale protests that are unfolding [now], political protests, against the war. Not the socioeconomic protests of people not being able to put food on their plates or the security services not being paid to do their henchman activity and suppress peaceful protests. Dealing with the 11,000 dead and the broken families on the Russian side, that hasn’t unfolded. So these are factors that are going to lead to the end.

How much do you worry about being wrong and what the implications could be?

Look, I guess I could think there’s maybe a personal cost for me for going so far out on a limb in writing my articles or speaking out publicly. That I could lose some credibility. That’s fine. But there’s a logic behind this idea of an ounce of prevention to prevent more catastrophic outcomes. We didn’t do enough to prevent the catastrophic outcome of a war between Russia and Ukraine. And we’re not doing enough to prevent a catastrophic outcome of a larger war that spills over. So I’ve dropped the niceties of being restrained.

I think my role is to offer constructive criticism and be an informed voice of what this administration needs to do moving forward. It needs to support Ukraine. It needs to implement Lend-Lease, which is this idea of unlimited supplies of equipment going into Ukraine, so Ukraine could fight this war and deal with the humanitarian catastrophe. It’s the food, fuel, medicines that the Ukrainians need, but it’s also the armament and the weapons systems that they need to fight and hold off disaster. Because we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg right now. Russia is gathering its strength for a much, much harsher attack on cities and urban centers. And we could play a role and avoid some of that catastrophe.

The way I see it, I’m just one guy, one man. And I’m fighting for something that’s much, much bigger than me. [Before,] it was about adding my voice to urge the administration to do more to avert it. And now it’s about urging the administration to prevent us from stumbling into a hot war.

You were a public servant for a long time. Does your outspokenness now make it harder to return to public service?

I think it probably makes it harder. You know, I burned my bridges on the right. They call me a traitor for publicly exposing corruption in the Trump administration. Whereas under normal circumstances a military officer with my kind of experience on national security issues would probably be welcome. And I’m probably burning some relationships on the left because you have a political class on the left that is laser-focused on protecting the chief executive, protecting the party going into upcoming elections. And I get that. But I’m looking past the party politics. I’m looking towards what we need to do as a country to avoid greater dangers. And I will do what I can to help going forward. But part of that is, right now, using my voice to inform them to make the right decisions. It’s part of everything that I’ve worked my entire military professional career on: protecting the United States, protecting the United States’ interests. And they’re not doing that sufficiently.

So I’ve written pieces, I try to engage with the administration. I’ve talked to dozens of congressmen and women, senators, to the general public, and try to inform them based on my experience about what we’re facing. And I’d like to think that in certain ways, I maybe help nudge the needle in the right direction. So I guess I consider myself still serving.

KK Ottesen is a frequent contributor to the magazine.