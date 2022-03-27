It’s Oscar night, so what better way to mark the occasion than with a crossword about movies? Six films have titles that suggest they could have won an Oscar for a specific category, but didn’t:

How could “The Greatest Story Ever Told” *not* win the Oscar for best original screenplay? It’s literally telling you that there are no better stories than that. Same thing with “Pitch Perfect” and the Oscar for best sound; only a film called “Pitch Even More Perfect” deserves that Oscar more. Just bad decision-making there, the Academy.

Jokes aside, I wasn’t sure when I started thinking of this theme that I’d find enough reasonably well-known films to fit. A few that I snubbed from the puzzle include the 1960 film “TUNES OF GLORY” and the 2012 film “ROCK OF AGES,” which could have won the Oscar for best original score; and the 1994 basketball film “THE AIR UP THERE” theoretically could have won the Oscar for best original song, if you interpret “air” to mean “song.”