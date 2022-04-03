Today’s is a quick post since I’m in Stamford, Conn. for the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (ACPT), but here’s a brief announcement: I don’t often get to write crosswords for other venues, but I did this weekend! I wrote the April Fools Cuckoo Crossword for Fireball Crosswords. That’s a type of puzzle also known as a Something Different, where most of the answers are made-up nonsense but you can still solve it anyway. You can see a grid preview here, and purchase a subscription to Fireball Crosswords here if you’d like to solve it. Thanks to editor Peter Gordon for the opportunity, and to Trip Payne who wrote the annual Cuckoo Crossword for many years prior.