In this week’s puzzle, there’s a sale going on and everything must go! Or at least a few letters must go. Nine products get one letter chopped off, creating wacky answers, which gave me the chance to break out my best aggressive TV commercial salesman voice in the clues.
- 22A: ["Attention, shoppers! Save 10 percent on nursery talc and get some ___. Your infant needs to be strong!"] is BABY POWER, from baby powder.
- 32A: ["We’ve taken 7 percent off a pill to treat anemia so you can get a ___. Who wouldn’t want extra time with Hollywood director Howard?"] is RON SUPPLEMENT, from iron supplement.
- 43A: ["Want your own rowing teams from southern Ireland? Save 10 percent on wine bottle openers and get ___!"] is CORK CREWS, from corkscrews.
- 53A: ["Get 9 percent off a General Mills cereal and get ___. They’re the most fortunate injuries you’ll ever have!"] is LUCKY HARMS, from Lucky Charms.
- 56A: ["Save 9 percent on a surfing item and get a ___. Shakespeare has gotta shake, shake, shake his booty on the dance floor!"] is BOOGIE BARD, from boogie board.
- 76A: ["Ever wanted to hire people to protect flying insects? Now you can when you save 9 percent on dental devices and get ___!"] is MOTH GUARDS, from mouthguards.
- 80A: ["We’ve cut 9 percent off cuts of beef so you can get ___. They’re still cuts of beef, but this time you take criticism for having them!"] is FLAK STEAKS, from flank steaks.
- 89A: ["Save 10 percent on an artist’s tool and get a ___. It’s the same tool, just a bigger hassle!"] is PAIN BRUSH, from paintbrush.
- 100A: ["That game console is 7 percent off. With that kind of savings, you can get a ___, a spellcaster who will play video games with you!"] is NINTENDO WITCH, from Nintendo Switch.
Take all those cut letters from each product, and you spell out the revealer DISCOUNTS at 114A: [Results of cutting costs, and what’s spelled out by the letters cut from nine products in this puzzle].
I’ll have more to report about the ACPT next weekend. What did you think, shoppers?