Date Lab: She felt like her jaw hit the floor when she first saw him

After watching Netflix's "Love Is Blind," PJ Silva, 27, was inspired to try our love experiment and leave his disappointing relationship with dating apps behind. When he arrived at Inca Social in Arlington, his date, Jamie Smith, was already seated. Jamie, a 26-year-old who works for a federal agency, was excited for the evening until the butterflies took hold about 20 minutes before the date. The first thing she did upon arriving was grab a drink. She hoped the bartender didn't notice her hand shaking as she passed her ID over the bar. Feeling nervous as well, PJ approached her at the table. A sense of calm fell over him when Jamie turned to look and a big smile crossed her face. It looked like a smile to him, but to Jamie, it felt like her jaw hit the floor. "He was so hot!" she told me. PJ said he was pretty blown away by Jamie too. He immediately gave her a warm hug, which she said came across as very genuine and nice.

Taking the pictures for the column felt natural, and within minutes they both had their arms wrapped around each other. Jamie told me PJ was her physical type, which lines up with her Date Lab application, in which she requested someone tall and fit with dark hair and facial hair. When PJ went to the bathroom she had to text her twin sister to relay the good news.

He ordered a margarita and she got a second vodka cocktail. PJ, who works in sales for a sporting goods company, likes to get the “icebreaker questions out of the way: Where are you from, what do you do for a living, what are your family dynamics?” He cleverly gauged her musical taste by asking, “If I was your plus one to a wedding, what is the one song you’d have to dance to, even if no one else was on the dance floor?” Jamie’s answer was “Get Low” from Lil John and the East Side Boyz. PJ’s pick, “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, made Jamie wonder if they were a musical mismatch.

Coming from a “loud Italian home” as PJ puts it, family is very important to him and he was raised to “date intentionally,” so he dove quickly into the deeper questions. Jamie shared that she wanted to have a family and hoped to be on that path by age 30. PJ has a similar timeline and mused about each of his parents’ qualities that he hoped to embody when he becomes a dad. He appreciated his mother’s courage and love along with his father’s commitment. His dad rarely missed a baseball game.

Jamie’s ears perked up. She’d played softball in college. She recognized in PJ some qualities she sees in people who played sports at a high level (he played college baseball): discipline and an ongoing commitment to fitness. Athletes need fuel, though, so when it was time to order, they split the chicken empanadas, which PJ described simply as “bomb.” PJ also went for the ceviche. Initially Jamie was going to get a half-order of sushi, but PJ encouraged her to get the full order, emphasizing that she could feel free to be herself, even if that meant “housing” a ton of sushi. She went for the full portion.

Jamie also made him feel comfortable enough to share that his mother has been battling Stage 4 breast cancer for some time. Fortunately, she’s doing much better now. PJ felt Jamie was compassionate and empathetic.

Jamie relayed that her friends were curious what he looked like and asked if she could snap a picture. Instead, he suggested they check out his Instagram. Once they crossed that line, he figured they should just exchange numbers. She tossed out the option of calling it a night or doing something else. PJ knew the sports bar next door, so they decided to settle the bill and go for one more drink.

The change of scenery shifted the vibe in a playful, even competitive direction. PJ declared himself the Steph Curry of beer pong. They talked about their favorite sports teams, and the New Jersey native set a goal of turning Jamie into a Yankees fan in the future. In the meantime, he invited Jamie, who is from Pittsburgh, to root against the Washington Capitals with him at a game the following week. (He is a Carolina Hurricanes fan.) She accepted and they called it a night.

PJ, a gentleman, walked Jamie to her car and opened her door. Jamie blushed. They agreed to text each other when they got home. In an image from a ’90s rom-com, once he walked away, Jamie took a breath and screamed to herself in the car. It was such a perfect evening, and no matter what happened from here, she admits, “I was blown away by the experience.”

Rate the date

Jamie: 5 [out of 5]. “If I could rate it higher, I would.”

PJ: 4.3. “I’m going to make her work for the other 0.7.”

Update

They went to the game and already have planned their third date.

Damona Hoffman is a certified dating coach and host of the “Dates & Mates” podcast.

