A couple of quick announcements: 1) A few weeks ago, the artist and author Hayley Gold finally had her crossword graphic novel “Letters to Margaret” published and sent out to readers. It features two separate but interlinked stories and several crosswords that you can solve. You can purchase a copy here, for yourself or the puzzle lover(s) in your family.

2) “Parting Words” is an apt puzzle title for today because next weekend’s puzzle will be from The Washington Post’s archives. I needed a break for one week, but I think enough time has passed that you can still solve the old puzzle as though it were new (and I updated a few clues along with a small handful of answers as well). The next new puzzle will appear on May 1.

Six phrases hint at circled words that have been broken up across black squares:

22A: [Made sarcastic remarks, and a description of this puzzle’s first parted word] is CRACKED WISE . This hints at the broken S AGE found in 24A ( AMO S ) and 25A ( AGE D ).

33A: [Food that the “best thing” is compared to, and a description of this puzzle’s second parted word] is SLICED BREAD , hinting at the broken P ONE in 31A ( ASA P ) and 32A ( ONE ).

68A: [Homes that don’t share walls with other homes, and a description of this puzzle’s third parted word] is DETACHED HOUSES , hinting at the broken L ODGES in 52A ( P LOD ) and 54A ( GES TURE ).

77A: [Route with lanes of opposing traffic separated by a barrier, and a description of this puzzle’s fourth parted word] is DIVIDED HIGHWAY , hinting at the three-part broken I NTERSTATE in 89A ( PA INTER ), 94A ( STAT ), and 97A ( E AU ).

110A: [Metaphor for great sadness, and a description of this puzzle’s fifth parted word] is BROKEN HEART , hinting at the broken T ICKER in 114A ( TIC ) and 116A ( KER R ).

129A: [1966 Hitchcock film set in East Germany, and a description of this puzzle’s sixth parted word] is TORN CURTAIN, hinting at the broken S CRIM in 125A (MI SC ) and 127A ( RIM S).

And because I wanted to tie those circled words together in another way, the instructions above the puzzle read: “The first letters of the circled words spell out an apt six-letter word.” Take the first letters of S AGE, P ONE, L ODGES, I NTERSTATE, T ICKER, and S CRIM, and you get SPLITS .

I’ve built a few puzzles that riff on phrases related to dividing or separating, but I always forget just how few synonyms lend themselves well to this kind of wordplay, especially when they have to hint at another word elsewhere in the grid (and in a specific order, too). There’s SPLINTER GROUP (which could hint at PARTY or SET), but I couldn’t find easy matches for words like CARVED or SEPARATED. CARVED ... IN STONE? SEPARATED ... AT BIRTH? I didn’t like those options. I also remember gritting my teeth when I saw that I’d need to split apart INTERSTATE; quite the long word to work with, and the entirety of the theme took up space in 19 different answers, which is a lot.

As I said earlier, next week’s puzzle will be an old one, but I hope you enjoy it.

