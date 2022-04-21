Date Lab: They were both about 30 minutes late

Placeholder while article actions load

The evening was a do-over date. The Date Lab team had already sent out Alex Da Silva, 31, and Nika Bennett, 29, with other people. Though things seemed promising at first, as we have seen happen all too often in this column, the connections quickly and inexplicably fizzled out. So we invited Alex and Nika to participate in a dating game for our annual Valentine’s Day event in February, resulting in this new match.

Ahead of the date, Nika had read Alex’s previous Date Lab write-up and found him interesting, but she likes to keep her expectations low. “I really did the least prep for this,” the Virginia native told me. “I worked late so I didn’t really have time to wash [and] straighten my hair, so I just left it up. I didn’t put on eyeliner and I didn’t put on significant foundation. I didn’t put on lipstick, not even ChapStick.”

Aside from managing expectations, there was another reason Nika didn’t try very hard: “The night before I went out with somebody else, and I had such a good time that I thought that there’s really no way this will be as good.” She was hoping the spark from that date might grow into something more.

Alex was, well, he was being a good sport and going on another date for us. “My friends and I joke my new personality is a ‘fun guy’ and I wanted to keep my momentum going and say yes!” he told me. And unlike his first match, he had at least had a chance to hear Nika’s answers to our probing questions during the event’s dating game, which included “What adjective best describes you?” and “What makes you a good catch?” Those really hard-hitting questions you have come to expect from this column.

The two also had a chance to briefly see each other on Zoom so it wasn’t completely blind. Given all those factors, the California transplant told me he was a little less nervous for this date. “The first time I was coming up with strategies with my friends,” he said. “This time I kind of just went in and [decided] to be as normal as possible.”

Both of them were late. Alex gave his dog some peanut butter, got her settled in her crate then hopped on a bus, which got him to Apéro in Georgetown 30 minutes late. “She showed up maybe about 10 minutes after that and we took pictures and … it felt like it took like eight minutes too long, which was kind of already a sign,” he said.

“She mentioned that she, like, didn’t try at all for the date, which, hey, I thought that was a little weird, but wouldn’t have thought that if she had not mentioned that,” Alex told me, but “she was cute and seemed super nice and funny, and I liked her sarcasm. No red flags by any means.” Nika thought he was cute and funny and really smiley.

Once the photo taking was done, they sat down and marveled at the menu; the restaurant specializes in champagne and caviar. It was fancy, said Nika, who came in the door with her order locked in. “I had already looked at the menu ahead of arriving, because that’s the kind of person I am,” she told me. “I’m never, ever prepared for anything really, except for the menu.”

She ordered a cider-based mixed drink; he had scotch, neat; and they shared a cheese plate. For entrees she had pasta with caviar and Alex had breaded salmon. Then the talking started. “She definitely likes to engage in conversation. I like to listen so it’s not a big deal for me she jumped right in,” Alex explained. “She was full of interesting comments. Interesting, idiosyncratic comments.”

They mostly talked about the war in Ukraine, whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was a rational actor, no-fly zones, game theory, NATO, military intervention — you know, the well-worn ground two strangers are sure to cover on a first date. Nika had no qualms about letting Ukraine dominate the conversation. “I’m not a little negative, I am extremely negative, it’s like my thing — everything sucks, Russia invaded Ukraine, we’re living in a global pandemic — there’s plenty of things to be negative about and I’m single.”

Alex didn’t mind, though; foreign policy is his thing. “Ukraine is kind of an easy topic to chomp on for hours,” he told me. “We … just talked and talked and talked and talked. She had a lot of opinions.” And then two hours later the date was over. Well, first dessert. She got chocolate mousse and Alex ordered bread pudding with gelato. Then it was over.

They walked outside and each ordered an Uber. “I said, ‘Oh, let me grab your number’ and I texted him my name,” Nika said, adding that she felt pretty certain she would never hear from Alex again. “I think it was good talking,” he said, “but I don’t think there’s gonna be something after that date.”

Rate the date

Nika: 4.5 [out of 5.]

Alex: 4.

Update

No further contact.

Tanya Ballard Brown is executive editor for Government Executive and a comedian.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

