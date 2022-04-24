9A: [Pics up on Twitter, say] is MEMES. Before it was METES, clued as [Dishes (out)].

27A: [Arena seating levels] is TIERS. Before it was LIENS, clued as [Debt securities].

42A: [Not a single one] is NONE. Before it was ZONE, clued as [General area … or with “war,” general area?].

74A: [Sprawling plant] is VINE. Before it was clued as [App with short 74 Down], when the Vine video app was still a thing.

11D: [Barbecue offering], is MEAT. Before it was TEAL, clued as [San Jose Sharks’ uniform color].

28D: [Subcontinent queen] is RANI. Before it was NAZI, clued as [The Soup ___ (classic “Seinfeld” character)]. This was the impetus for changing the old grid. Even though I’m a longtime fan of “Seinfeld," I no longer felt comfortable using the word NAZI as an answer in a crossword, even if clued in a humorous context like this.

58D: [“Run” writer Patchett] is ANN. Before it was clued as [Mitt’s wife].

74D: [TikTok uploads] is VIDEOS. Before it was clued as [74 Across uploads].

109D: [Women wearing habits] is NUNS. Before it was clued as [Sisters who don’t necessarily have the same parents].