New crossword book! The Inkubator has just released a collection of 100 puzzles by women and nonbinary constructors, edited by Tracy Bennett, Laura Braunstein, Juliana Golden and Stella Zawistowski. It’s a big variety of crosswords, from easy to challenging puzzles, along with metapuzzles and cryptics. 100 puzzles for just $14.99 is quite a deal, so check it out.

Several times while building this puzzle, I’d assumed that working with longer thematic Across answers (9+ letters) would be impossible. It required 21 crossing Down answers to accommodate the rebus squares, as well as the DOUBLEDAY revealer. Three of the days forced me into using words with two U’s in a row, and there’s only a small handful of words and phrases that allow that combination. I have most of them memorized from experience with building other puzzles with doubled letters in rebus squares. Besides EQUUS, CONTINUUM and MUUMUU in this puzzle, there’s VACUUM, YOU UP, YOU UNDERSTAND (which would be too long), JUUL, the actor Daniel KALUUYA, the poker player STU UNGAR, Greenland’s capital NUUK, and the “Ghostbusters” spirit ZUUL. I took several liberties cramming in a high number of black squares just to get all of these elements to cooperate.