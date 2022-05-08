14A: [Augustus ___ (“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” child who falls into a chocolate river)] is Augustus GLOOP. We had OOMPA last week, GLOOP today. Consider it a tiny thread tying two puzzles together rather than a full theme. In fact …

REBUS. Like we did 22A: [Theme of some crosswords (but not this one) that involves entering multiple letters in a single square] is. Like we did last week . Another tiny thread.

24A: [They may spend hours looking at the Sun] is NEWSPAPER EDITORS, if they work in Baltimore or London.

44A: [Crustaceans that sound like they could be relatives of rock lobsters] is STONE CRABS. We just need something like BOULDER PRAWNS to complete the trifecta.

65A: ["Credit where due …"] is I’VE GOTTA HAND IT TO YOU. I’m just two themeless puzzles away from hitting Themeless No. 21, where I imagine I’ll try to work with a handful of grid-spanning 21-letter answers. But today’s puzzle is No. 19, so I built this around a 19-letter answer. I had to make sure that the crossing on the eighth letter was fair since you could plausibly write in I’VE GOT T O HAND IT TO YOU, and I think I did with 33D: ["Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger” author Traister] which is REBECCA Traister.

76A: [Penn pal, perhaps] is ROOMIE, if you’re at the University of Pennsylvania.

87A: [Companion who may snuggle with you while you work from home] is LAP CAT. I can confirm, as a longtime owner of a cat who frequently sits on my lap while I’m working.

93A: [First name of rock’s Prince of Darkness] is OZZY. Potentially a tough answer if you didn’t know this referred to Ozzy Osbourne and all four letters cross proper nouns, where 71D: [Greek poetry muse] is ERAT O , 45D: [Singer whose cover of “If I Had a Hammer” was a hit in 1963] is TRINI LOPE Z , 46D: ["El Laberinto de la Soledad” author who won the 1990 Nobel Prize in literature] is OCTAVIO PA Z , and 77D: ["A Life on Film” author who had a major role in “The Maltese Falcon”] is MAR Y ASTOR.

112A: [Screenwriting?] is INSTANT MESSAGING. People still use instant messaging services these days, but I typically associate the phrase with the old-school AOL instant messenger that people used during the late 1990s. There were a few other sorta-old-school-tech-related answers with 4D: [Novel format that came before apps like Audible] is BOOKS ON TAPE, 26A: [Predecessor of the iPod] is WALKMAN, and 123A: [26 Across manufacturer] is SONY. Not exactly a full theme, but I thought it was odd how they all showed up in the same grid.

118A: [" … and stuff”] is “OR WHATEVER.” A conversational filler phrase that I think looks neat just because you don’t see it in puzzles all the time.

15D: [Demand for freedom?] is “LET GO OF ME!” It might be easy to mis-parse this as the truly bizarre LET GOOF ME.

25D: [1960s Chrysler compact similar in design to the Plymouth Valiant] is DODGE DART. Another old-school reference, this time from the auto world.

DEADSPIN. Many of the same writers then went on to co-found the 34D: [Website whose writers resigned en masse in 2019 after refusing an order from management to “stick to sports”] is. Many of the same writers then went on to co-found the Defector . As someone who used to read Deadspin all the time, this was fascinating to watch unfold and I can’t believe it’s already been two-and-a-half years since it happened. You can read the former Deadspin deputy editor Barry Petchesky’s editorial in the New York Times from right after this all went down.

PUERTO RICO. That would be the 41D: [Home of the only rainforest in the U.S. national forest system] is. That would be the El Yunque National Forest

42D: [Maid Marian’s portrayer in “Robin Hood” (1991)] is UMA THURMAN. She appears often on a first-name basis, so it was nice to fit her full name in the puzzle.

DRAMEDY. My wife and I just got caught up on the Netflix series 69D: [Series of different moods] is. My wife and I just got caught up on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” which I think counts as a dramedy.

70D: [Restaurant boosters, at times?] isn’t about booster seats, but praise in positive YELP REVIEWS.

ASHE. The tennis star Arthur Ashe shows up pretty frequently for this answer, so I went with a new angle this time. 109D: [One-named singer of the 2019 single “Moral of the Story”] is. The tennis star Arthur Ashe shows up pretty frequently for this answer, so I went with a new angle this time. Here’s that song