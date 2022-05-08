132-word themeless puzzle? Indeed. Let’s get right to some answers and clues:
14A: [Augustus ___ (“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” child who falls into a chocolate river)] is Augustus GLOOP. We had OOMPA last week, GLOOP today. Consider it a tiny thread tying two puzzles together rather than a full theme. In fact …
22A: [Theme of some crosswords (but not this one) that involves entering multiple letters in a single square] is REBUS. Like we did last week. Another tiny thread.
24A: [They may spend hours looking at the Sun] is NEWSPAPER EDITORS, if they work in Baltimore or London.
44A: [Crustaceans that sound like they could be relatives of rock lobsters] is STONE CRABS. We just need something like BOULDER PRAWNS to complete the trifecta.
65A: ["Credit where due …"] is I’VE GOTTA HAND IT TO YOU. I’m just two themeless puzzles away from hitting Themeless No. 21, where I imagine I’ll try to work with a handful of grid-spanning 21-letter answers. But today’s puzzle is No. 19, so I built this around a 19-letter answer. I had to make sure that the crossing on the eighth letter was fair since you could plausibly write in I’VE GOT TO HAND IT TO YOU, and I think I did with 33D: ["Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger” author Traister] which is REBECCA Traister.
76A: [Penn pal, perhaps] is ROOMIE, if you’re at the University of Pennsylvania.
87A: [Companion who may snuggle with you while you work from home] is LAP CAT. I can confirm, as a longtime owner of a cat who frequently sits on my lap while I’m working.
93A: [First name of rock’s Prince of Darkness] is OZZY. Potentially a tough answer if you didn’t know this referred to Ozzy Osbourne and all four letters cross proper nouns, where 71D: [Greek poetry muse] is ERATO, 45D: [Singer whose cover of “If I Had a Hammer” was a hit in 1963] is TRINI LOPEZ, 46D: ["El Laberinto de la Soledad” author who won the 1990 Nobel Prize in literature] is OCTAVIO PAZ, and 77D: ["A Life on Film” author who had a major role in “The Maltese Falcon”] is MARY ASTOR.
112A: [Screenwriting?] is INSTANT MESSAGING. People still use instant messaging services these days, but I typically associate the phrase with the old-school AOL instant messenger that people used during the late 1990s. There were a few other sorta-old-school-tech-related answers with 4D: [Novel format that came before apps like Audible] is BOOKS ON TAPE, 26A: [Predecessor of the iPod] is WALKMAN,and 123A: [26 Across manufacturer] is SONY. Not exactly a full theme, but I thought it was odd how they all showed up in the same grid.
118A: [" … and stuff”] is “OR WHATEVER.” A conversational filler phrase that I think looks neat just because you don’t see it in puzzles all the time.
15D: [Demand for freedom?] is “LET GO OF ME!” It might be easy to mis-parse this as the truly bizarre LET GOOF ME.
25D: [1960s Chrysler compact similar in design to the Plymouth Valiant] is DODGE DART. Another old-school reference, this time from the auto world.
34D: [Website whose writers resigned en masse in 2019 after refusing an order from management to “stick to sports”] is DEADSPIN. Many of the same writers then went on to co-found the Defector. As someone who used to read Deadspin all the time, this was fascinating to watch unfold and I can’t believe it’s already been two-and-a-half years since it happened. You can read the former Deadspin deputy editor Barry Petchesky’s editorial in the New York Times from right after this all went down.
41D: [Home of the only rainforest in the U.S. national forest system] is PUERTO RICO. That would be the El Yunque National Forest.
42D: [Maid Marian’s portrayer in “Robin Hood” (1991)] is UMA THURMAN. She appears often on a first-name basis, so it was nice to fit her full name in the puzzle.
69D: [Series of different moods] is DRAMEDY. My wife and I just got caught up on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” which I think counts as a dramedy.
70D: [Restaurant boosters, at times?] isn’t about booster seats, but praise in positive YELP REVIEWS.
109D: [One-named singer of the 2019 single “Moral of the Story”] is ASHE. The tennis star Arthur Ashe shows up pretty frequently for this answer, so I went with a new angle this time. Here’s that song.
111D: “I’m an ___! You know, ‘Grab your torch and pitchforks!’ Doesn’t that bother you?” (“Shrek” quote)] is OGRE. I had some extra space to work with for a long clue.