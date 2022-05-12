Date Lab: An awkward exchange kicked off the evening

Placeholder while article actions load

Leading up to meeting his match, Zach Gilman, 25, deliberated his mustache. “I was thinking, no way I keep this for this date in The Washington Post,” he said. After a friend persuaded him not to shave, he realized he wanted a boyfriend who “can recognize the fun in a mustache.”

Zach applied to Date Lab after hearing a few of his friends’ positive experiences with the column. He’s looking for a partner — someone who’s funny, handsome and has a stable job — but isn’t in a rush. “If it’s not a match, it’s not a match.”

On the day of the date, he also struggled with what to wear. He sent photos of three outfits to friends and asked for advice. He decided on a long-sleeved striped shirt, jeans and boots. He studied the restaurant menu and took a shot of raspberry vodka to calm his nerves.

His date, Jeremy Frisch, 26, went through a similar process: He had applied on a whim after reading a recent column. He, too, is looking for a serious relationship — with someone talkative and trustworthy. Consumed by a career shift into real estate, it wasn’t until the afternoon of the date that he felt anxious. Jeremy also sent photos of his outfit to friends for their approval, landing on a blue button-down shirt with jeans. Before leaving for Lapis in Adams Morgan, he drank some wine.

Zach arrived early and was seated at a table. While he waited, he read the comments on previous Date Labs. “One of the comments was that you should always wait for your date to arrive before you sit down,” he said, laughing. “That one commenter is going to hate me.” About 10 minutes later, Jeremy, who had been waiting outside, walked in (on time) when our photographer realized Zach was already inside.

They spent a long time discussing the Afghan bistro’s menu and debating what to order, going back and forth about specific dishes. “He was like, ‘Oh, I probably won’t eat this, but I will eat this and this,’ ” Zach observed, a potential compatibility issue suggesting to him that Jeremy was “not willing to try a lot of stuff.” In the end, they settled on the starter sampler and Afghan shrimp dumplings to share. For their entrees, Zach ordered a lamb shank and Jeremy had kebabs.

“I can be a picky eater,” Jeremy admitted. “There were a few things I was nervous I wouldn’t like, and I actually liked a lot of them.” Zach ordered a gin specialty cocktail, and Jeremy had a ginger lemonade. After Zach pointed out that the lemonade didn’t contain alcohol, Jeremy asked the server for a shot of vodka and poured it in.

“I don’t really go to fancy restaurants that often,” Zach said to Jeremy, trying to break the ice at the beginning of the date. Neither remembers verbatim what was said next, but, Jeremy “basically said I can tell you don’t go to fancy restaurants all that often,” Zach told me, and then made a comment about Zach’s hair — not his mustache. Zach, who grew up in a rural town in Virginia, worried the comment was stereotyping him as being a “country bumpkin.”

That was not at all what he meant to convey, Jeremy said. The comment, triggered by nerves, “just came out the wrong way, and it was my way of trying to relate to him.” For Jeremy, the anxiety of the moment — and the fear of how it colored Zach’s perception of him — interfered with how the date progressed. “I think he took that as I don’t think he’s attractive. I actually do. And then I was worried about how this is going to appear, and I was a little off after.”

“After that happened, there was silence and I started laughing, and he started laughing, and we joked about it throughout the night,” Jeremy said. But for Zach, that moment was when he “realized it was not going to work out.” Zach, self-conscious, took out his phone and studied his hair.

The rest of the conversation circled around connections and hobbies. They frequent the same bars and both play kickball and trivia, but they didn’t go beyond surface-level interests. “A very big part of me is I’m into playing video games, but he never really got that out of me,” Zach said.

Jeremy felt the disconnect, too. “There were some awkward silences,” he said. “I was trying to reassure him after the hair thing, and then I got nothing, so in that sense I got that he probably isn’t into me.” With Zach’s established career in government, Jeremy also thought Zach seemed more settled down, prompting him to wonder whether he was “really ready to be in something serious,” as he is navigating a new career.

After two hours, they paid the bill and shared Instagram handles. They hugged and parted ways with an amicable goodbye. Jeremy messaged Zach to say he had a nice time. “I would be down to get drinks with him, but I don’t think we’re compatible beyond more than that,” Jeremy said.

Rate the date

Jeremy: 4 [out of 5].

Zach: 3.

Update

No further contact.

Prachi Gupta is a writer in New York.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

