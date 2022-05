Placeholder while article actions load

New puzzle tournament alert: The STL Crossword Puzzle Tournament will be in session in St. Louis at the Carpenter Library on Saturday, June 18 from 1-4:30 p.m. Central time. It’ll be run by friend-of-the-show Patrick Blindauer. Space in the auditorium is limited (only up to 100 entrants) so get in on it now if you want a seat. There’s more information here .

I’ve had puzzle ideas based on the phrase “Jumping to Conclusions” kicking around my notepads for a few years, but what I originally wanted was a much more ambitious, and trickier, theme where you’d actually jump over a series of letters right before the last letter of each phrase, and the skipped letters would spell out ASSUMING or ASSUMPTION or something like that. Not only that, but I had a wild notion that I could get the last letters to spell something relevant too, so there would be multiple thematic layers to the puzzle. After several fruitless hours looking for theme answers that could satisfy all of those conditions, I gave up. Revisiting the idea much later gave me a chance to pull back and work with a simpler concept. Even these theme answers weren’t the easiest to find, especially any phrase that begins with U where the U can move to the end and create something reasonably funny. Still, the process of building this theme was a good example of adhering to “less is more.”