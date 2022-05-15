Placeholder while article actions load

New puzzle tournament alert: The STL Crossword Puzzle Tournament will be in session in St. Louis at the Carpenter Library on Saturday, June 18 from 1-4:30 p.m. Central time. It’ll be run by friend-of-the-show Patrick Blindauer. Space in the auditorium is limited (only up to 100 entrants) so get in on it now if you want a seat. There’s more information here.

Eight phrases have their first letters moved to the end, creating wacky phrases:

23A: [Share photo evidence of oolong online, say?] is POST A TE A , based on a postate .

30A: ["If you’re thinkin’ that belongs to Mr. McCartney, you’re wrong”?] is AIN’T PAUL’ S , based on S aint Paul .

49A: [Military leaders in charge of dessert wines?] is PORTS BRAS S , based on s ports bras .

51A: [Informal name of a college where black-and-white animals fight in boxing matches?] is PANDA BOUT U . , based on u p and about .

65A: [Newspaper headline about how comedian Philips managed a hydroelectric facility?] is EMO RAN DA M , based on m emorandum .

82A: [What a karate master hopes is the reply to “Which dojos are better than mine?”?] is “ NONE SENSE I ,” based on i n one sense .

84A: [Some spotted baby birds spotted?] is OWLETS SEE N , based on “ N ow let’s see …”

98A: [Leeway for pleading?] is ROOM TO BE G , based on g room-to-be.

If you take the letters that have moved to the end, you spell out the revealer at 109A: [Jumping to conclusions, and what’s spelled out by the eight letters that have literally jumped to conclusions] which is ASSUMING .

I’ve had puzzle ideas based on the phrase “Jumping to Conclusions” kicking around my notepads for a few years, but what I originally wanted was a much more ambitious, and trickier, theme where you’d actually jump over a series of letters right before the last letter of each phrase, and the skipped letters would spell out ASSUMING or ASSUMPTION or something like that. Not only that, but I had a wild notion that I could get the last letters to spell something relevant too, so there would be multiple thematic layers to the puzzle. After several fruitless hours looking for theme answers that could satisfy all of those conditions, I gave up. Revisiting the idea much later gave me a chance to pull back and work with a simpler concept. Even these theme answers weren’t the easiest to find, especially any phrase that begins with U where the U can move to the end and create something reasonably funny. Still, the process of building this theme was a good example of adhering to “less is more.”

Advertisement

Also from the “less is more” department: Two of this puzzle’s theme answers were shortened during the testing phase. The answers at 30A and 98A had originally been one letter longer. 30A had been AIN’T PETERS, clued as [“The actress you’re thinkin’ of is different from Bernadette”?], and 98A had been ROOMS TO BEG, clued as [Hotel accommodations for dogs that plead for dog treats?]. The problem was that ROOMS TO BEG seemed less and less grammatically correct the more I looked at it. If you imagine the phrase had a more apt verb, like “sleep,” it wouldn’t make sense for a hotel receptionist to say “We have rooms to sleep.” Something like “We have rooms to sleep in” or “We have rooms for sleeping” makes more sense, but ROOMS TO SLEEP just felt wrong and I couldn’t think of an easy way to fix that in the clue. Fortunately, there was room to change it to ROOM TO BEG, which gave me more flexibility.

Some other answers and clues:

19A: ["Knock, knock.” “Who’s there?” “Interrupting cow.” “Interru—” “___.”] is MOO . An old joke, but I thought it’d be fun to use it here.

44A: [Investment option in IRS Publication 590-A] is IRA . It’s odd how the answer is sort of spelled out in the clue ( IR S … 590- A ), although IRS and IRA don’t stand for the same words.

103A: [Bears, to the Packers] is RIVAL . This is only true in a historical sense. In recent memory (say, almost my entire life) I can probably think of only five years that the Bears were worthy of competing with the Packers, much to this Bears fan’s dismay.

4D: [Parties setting up parties?] is PLANNERS . I’ve gotten a fair amount of mileage from using the word “party” to mean “person.”

39D: [Bull session?] is NBA GAME . Another Chicago sports reference because I’m personally obligated to do it.

ASTLEY . I remember that time when I made Rickrolling the 73D: [Rick shown when someone is Rickrolled] is. I remember that time when I made Rickrolling the whole reason for a puzzle

75D: [1992 film in which an ice age cave dweller adjusts to life in modern Los Angeles] is ENCINO MAN . I saw this when I was a kid, back during Pauly Shore’s heyday, but I have almost no memory of it now. Am I missing out by not seeing it again, “Encino Man” fans?

80D: [King with the line “O, that way madness lies” in a Shakespeare play] is LEAR. I never read this in high school, but I’ve definitely heard that quote many times in other contexts. Nice to finally learn the origin.

What did you think, PUZZLERS? (8D: [Those who really enjoy solving crosswords]).

GiftOutline Gift Article