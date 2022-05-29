27A: [Branford or Wynton of jazz music] is MARS ALIS, containing the chocolate company MARS. 4D: [May day events, often] is PR OM NI GHTS, containing the hotel company OMNI. MARS and OMNI cross at the M .

29A: [Patron of sailors, also named Erasmus of Formia] is SA INT EL MO, containing the tech company INTEL. 15D: [Some radical solutions?] is C UBE R OOTS, containing the transportation company UBER. INTEL and UBER cross at the E .

61A: [Light fight?] is LA SER TA G, containing the mattress company SERTA. 40D: [Official colour of a British university] is OX FORD BLUE, containing the car company FORD. SERTA and FORD cross at the R .

72A: [Stuck around] is L ING ERED, containing the financial services company ING. 45D: [Nail-biters] is CLO SE GA MES, containing the video game company SEGA. ING and SEGA cross at the G .

103A: [Bob Seger hit with the lyric “I was strong as I could be”] is L IKE A ROCK, containing the retail company IKEA. 77D: [Lethargy] is IN DOLE NCE, containing the food and drink company DOLE. IKEA and DOLE cross at the E .