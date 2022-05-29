Hi, all. Today’s crossword is business-themed, so I wanted to touch base with my solvers and discuss some action items. Action Item No. 1: the theme of this puzzle. Six pairs of companies hidden in familiar phrases intersect with each other.
Action Item No. 2: other answers and clues.
- 1A: [Tapped playfully on the nose] is BOOPED. It seemed like a funny word to stick right at the first entry in the puzzle.
- 11A: [Lollapalooza equipment] is AMPS. This is probably sacrilege for someone who grew up near Chicago, but I’ve been to the crossword tournament Lollapuzzoola and have talked about it enough that I have to think a little bit harder before speaking the music festival’s name so that I say it correctly.
- 71A: [Man seen in zeppelins?] is ELI, literally hiding in the word “zeppelins.”
- 79A: [Icebox fruit in a William Carlos Williams poem] is PLUM. That’s from the poem “This Is Just to Say.”
- An extra-long clue at 88A: [Exclamation that Robin theoretically could have used instead of phrases such as “Holy oleo!” or “Holy bargain basements, Batman!” (he actually said those)] is EGAD. I’d known about Robin saying “Holy bargain basements, Batman” because I once tried to use the same phrase for a previous EGAD clue, only to change it for some reason I don’t remember during editing. However, I’d only learned while writing this puzzle that Robin really once said “Holy oleo!” There was no way I was leaving that crossword-y word out of the clue once I saw it, so I used both phrases. Consider it a deal from the bargain basement of clues.
- 89A: ["Ugh, sorry I asked!"] is YEESH. Unintentionally great timing, as that word featured prominently in one of Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest puzzles last week.
- 9D: [Dishes such as pad kra pao, khao soi, yum nua, etc.] is THAI FOOD. Sadly, I couldn’t include my favorite dish from Thai cuisine (pad thai) because it would repeat a word from the answer.
- 33D: [Upstate New York city that Superintendent Chalmers of “The Simpsons” is from] is UTICA. He drops that bit of info in the famous steamed hams scene. You may have seen some parodies of it elsewhere on the internet; here’s a list of 12 different versions of that scene that you can watch.
- 52D: [___ R. Schyster, 1990s wrestler whose initials hinted at his taxman gimmick] is IRWIN. I went through a couple of WWE fan phases when I was a kid and I recall eight-year-old me was strangely fascinated with this guy. Who else would wrestle with a buttoned-up shirt, suspenders and a tie? I learned many years later that the WWE once considered the idea of pairing I.R.S. with the Undertaker as part of a Death and Taxes tag team gimmick. Alas, it never happened.
What did you think?
Action Item No. 3: next week’s puzzle. You might have to think a little bit outside the box to solve it. I’ll let you ideate on that for a while.