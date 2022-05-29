The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Solution to Evan Birnholz’s May 29 crossword, “Business Meetings”

May 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Solution to May 29, 2022 crossword, “Business Meetings” (Evan Birnholz/FTWP)
Hi, all. Today’s crossword is business-themed, so I wanted to touch base with my solvers and discuss some action items. Action Item No. 1: the theme of this puzzle. Six pairs of companies hidden in familiar phrases intersect with each other.

  • 27A: [Branford or Wynton of jazz music] is MARSALIS, containing the chocolate company MARS. 4D: [May day events, often] is PROM NIGHTS, containing the hotel company OMNI. MARS and OMNI cross at the M.
  • 29A: [Patron of sailors, also named Erasmus of Formia] is SAINT ELMO, containing the tech company INTEL. 15D: [Some radical solutions?] is CUBE ROOTS, containing the transportation company UBER. INTEL and UBER cross at the E.
  • 61A: [Light fight?] is LASER TAG, containing the mattress company SERTA. 40D: [Official colour of a British university] is OXFORD BLUE, containing the car company FORD. SERTA and FORD cross at the R.
  • 72A: [Stuck around] is LINGERED, containing the financial services company ING. 45D: [Nail-biters] is CLOSE GAMES, containing the video game company SEGA. ING and SEGA cross at the G.
  • 103A: [Bob Seger hit with the lyric “I was strong as I could be”] is LIKE A ROCK, containing the retail company IKEA. 77D: [Lethargy] is INDOLENCE, containing the food and drink company DOLE. IKEA and DOLE cross at the E.
  • 107A: [Sporting vehicle in the “Star Wars” universe] is PODRACER, containing the computer company ACER. 75D: [Traveler’s rest area?] is SLEEPER CAR, containing the electronics company RCA. ACER and RCA cross at the R.

Take the intersecting letters from those crossing companies in grid order, and you spell out the revealer at 123A: [Business combination, and what’s spelled out by the intersections of this puzzle’s circled businesses] which is MERGER. This answer creates a synergy that really moves the needle for our business paradigm. Okay, I’ve run out of office jargon, but let’s circle back to that later.

Action Item No. 2: other answers and clues.

  • 1A: [Tapped playfully on the nose] is BOOPED. It seemed like a funny word to stick right at the first entry in the puzzle.
  • 11A: [Lollapalooza equipment] is AMPS. This is probably sacrilege for someone who grew up near Chicago, but I’ve been to the crossword tournament Lollapuzzoola and have talked about it enough that I have to think a little bit harder before speaking the music festival’s name so that I say it correctly.
  • 71A: [Man seen in zeppelins?] is ELI, literally hiding in the word “zeppelins.”
  • 79A: [Icebox fruit in a William Carlos Williams poem] is PLUM. That’s from the poem “This Is Just to Say.”
  • An extra-long clue at 88A: [Exclamation that Robin theoretically could have used instead of phrases such as “Holy oleo!” or “Holy bargain basements, Batman!” (he actually said those)] is EGAD. I’d known about Robin saying “Holy bargain basements, Batman” because I once tried to use the same phrase for a previous EGAD clue, only to change it for some reason I don’t remember during editing. However, I’d only learned while writing this puzzle that Robin really once said “Holy oleo!” There was no way I was leaving that crossword-y word out of the clue once I saw it, so I used both phrases. Consider it a deal from the bargain basement of clues.
  • 89A: ["Ugh, sorry I asked!"] is YEESH. Unintentionally great timing, as that word featured prominently in one of Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest puzzles last week.
  • 9D: [Dishes such as pad kra pao, khao soi, yum nua, etc.] is THAI FOOD. Sadly, I couldn’t include my favorite dish from Thai cuisine (pad thai) because it would repeat a word from the answer.
  • 33D: [Upstate New York city that Superintendent Chalmers of “The Simpsons” is from] is UTICA. He drops that bit of info in the famous steamed hams scene. You may have seen some parodies of it elsewhere on the internet; here’s a list of 12 different versions of that scene that you can watch.
  • 52D: [___ R. Schyster, 1990s wrestler whose initials hinted at his taxman gimmick] is IRWIN. I went through a couple of WWE fan phases when I was a kid and I recall eight-year-old me was strangely fascinated with this guy. Who else would wrestle with a buttoned-up shirt, suspenders and a tie? I learned many years later that the WWE once considered the idea of pairing I.R.S. with the Undertaker as part of a Death and Taxes tag team gimmick. Alas, it never happened.

What did you think?

Action Item No. 3: next week’s puzzle. You might have to think a little bit outside the box to solve it. I’ll let you ideate on that for a while.

