An extra-long clue at 88A: [Exclamation that Robin theoretically could have used instead of phrases such as “Holy oleo!” or “Holy bargain basements, Batman!” (he actually said those)] is. I’d known about Robin saying “ Holy bargain basements, Batman ” because I once tried to use the same phrase for a previous EGAD clue, only to change it for some reason I don’t remember during editing. However, I’d only learned while writing this puzzle that Robin really once said “ Holy oleo !” There was no way I was leaving that crossword-y word out of the clue once I saw it, so I used both phrases. Consider it a deal from the bargain basement of clues.