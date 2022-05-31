Magazine Understanding America’s cruelty toward women on abortion Loading... (Monique Wray for The Washington Post)

Share this story

This is the second time I’ve tried to find a way to write about this. The first draft was a loud reminder of the value and the purpose of a good editor, which is to nudge you to the best while also pushing you, with force, away from the worst. The premise was fine, but the construction did not fit, and I’m grateful for my editor for being a strong breeze.

But even now, though, the way to get to where I want to go here isn’t clear. I want to write about body autonomy. I want to write about the irony of men who’ll never experience pregnancy dictating the bodies of people who can. I want to write about how that’s not quite irony. Because irony is when the opposite of what we expect to happen, happens. But we expect men to believe we should possess this power. Irony would be men collectively acknowledging that we should have no say.

Advertisement

I want to write about how abortion is an apolitical act that’s become politicized. And how the GOP’s support of it is an act of political pragmatism to galvanize White Christians. (I don’t want to write about how race and racism permeates everything, everywhere, here, because I can write about that every day, and I’d get bored.)

I want to write about how my opinion on whether a woman should have access to a safe medical procedure should matter as much as my opinion on whether she should prepare grits with butter or sugar. Which means that what I think shouldn’t matter at all. I want to write about that, too. The feeling of an opinion or a belief not mattering. I think some of us are addicted to mattering, and can’t conceive of a world where how you believe a person should live has no pull on how they actually live. I think one of the defining qualities of American-brand white supremacy is an inherent belief in guestlessness — of always believing you own everything and everyone you see. (I know I just said I don’t want to write about that. I lied.)

It almost feels like irony again that there’s so much overlap between people on the right who believe they possess a right to dictate women’s bodies, and people who believe the government has no right to mandate they wear a mask. But these people are fine with committing harm, not fine with experiencing inconvenience. So, while that feels like irony, it just means you’ve met an American.

I also want to write about the people who want women who have sex to experience pain and shame, which means I also want to write about cruelty. I try to remind myself that cruelty shames and dehumanizes the people who commit it, not the people harmed by it. But that always felt like a shoehorned silver lining; a Hallmark card for horror. The only consequence the cruelest seem to suffer exists in the afterlife. Which I believe in. But what if you don’t? And even if you do, why should we have to wait for death for comeuppance? What can we possibly tell ourselves — what can you possibly tell yourself — when cruel people sleep on clean sheets?

I think some of us are addicted to mattering, and can’t conceive of a world where how you believe a person should live has no pull on how they actually live. I feel compelled, even, to write about the unseen. The invisible. The negative. And how the people who stretch and squint to distinguish themselves from people whose “poor decisions” led to single parenthood, poverty, are too dumb to know there’s so much they can’t know. I want to write about the lives of privilege maintained because of secret abortions. I want to write about the girlfriends with the “wrong” pedigree who cleared a path for them to start a family with the “right” one. There’s so much here to say. So much to interrogate. But I think why I can’t quite get where I want to go here, why writing about this has been such a struggle, is the lingering sensation of unnecessary complication. I’m searching for a thousand words when a baker’s dozen will do. You own your body. Abortion is health care. Health care is a right. This is not hard. But we’ve made it hard, because cruelty is more American than compassion is.

GiftOutline Gift Article