Ady Barkan on activism, ALS and hope in the face of crisis

Ady Barkan, 38, is a political activist and co-founder of Be a Hero, a political action committee that supports liberal candidates and causes. As an organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy in 2017, Barkan confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake on a plane about his vote on a tax bill, an encounter that was captured on a video and went viral. Barkan was diagnosed in 2016 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a terminal neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s. Barkan speaks through a computer that tracks his eye movements. He lives in Santa Barbara, Calif., with his wife and two young children.

At 32 years old, you were diagnosed with ALS and given just three to four years to live. Can you talk about your darkest moment — and what kept you going?

That first week was atrocious. Being diagnosed with ALS removed the ground from under our feet. It destroyed the stable life that [my wife] Rachael and I had built and the decades of a future that we thought we would have together. I struggled to grapple with the fact that while my world was upended, life around me continued on. There came a point when I realized that asking “Why me?” was not a productive or helpful endeavor. There is nothing I can do to change the fact of my ALS. My diagnosis is unjust, but the world is, too. Millions of people meet fates far worse than mine simply by circumstance of their birth. It isn’t fair or good or right, but I started to have more of a sense of perspective. Yes, I had received a death sentence, but it renewed my passion and commitment to reducing injustice elsewhere because too many communities across our country face death sentences in different ways.

You were an activist long before you were diagnosed with ALS. How did health care for all, Medicare-for-all become a focus for you, and how did your experience battling ALS, up close and personal, influence that?

I knew our health-care system was broken before my diagnosis, but having a serious illness clarified just how cruel our system really is. Rachael and I wasted away so much of that early, precious time on the phone with our insurance company navigating infuriating bureaucracies that are set up to deny us care. My insurance denied me a ventilator, stating that it was experimental, and then two weeks after that, they rejected access to an FDA-approved ALS drug. I protested inside their headquarters and sued them, and eventually secured 24-hour home care. Even good health insurance, which I have, does not cover the cost of my care. And paying out of pocket would have left us bankrupt. My outcome is the exception, but the challenges we face fighting insurance companies for services we are rightfully owed are not.

As your health has declined, how have you wrestled with balancing your sometimes-grueling schedule as an activist with spending the limited time you have with your family?

I am lucky to be able to spend lots of time with my two wild and happy kids and my brilliant wife. In the afternoons, I take Carl and Willow to their favorite beachside playground. And in the evenings I teach Carl how to play chess. I’ve been able to be a part of the big moments of my family’s life that I didn’t think I’d ever get to see. As a father, I find myself thinking a lot about the kind of world my children will inherit. I want Carl and Willow to be proud of me. One of the best gifts I can leave behind is a world that is more just, more equitable and more loving. Of course, my children know me as their silly dad, but I also want them to be able to know who I am and how their existence motivated me to fight for a better world until my last breath.

What have you found that people misunderstand about ALS?

The biggest misconception is that ALS is a rapid death sentence. With new technologies, and with home care, I have found that ALS is manageable. I am fortunate to have 24-hour home care, which makes it possible for me to participate in my family’s daily life and in conversations like this one with you today. Because of the prohibitively expensive costs associated with home care, my reality is not available for the vast majority of others who require around-the-clock care. Instead, seniors and disabled people who require care are forced into unsafe institutions like nursing homes where people are merely warehoused. That’s why I’ve been working with my organization, Be a Hero, to pressure Congress to fund home- and community-based services so that seniors and disabled people have the option to live at home, be with their families, and lead the independent and dignified lives they deserve.

Do you see success on that front in the near term?

We have a couple more months [before congressional midterm elections] to try to win now, but either way it will be a long-term struggle to win everyone the health care they deserve.

You’ve said that the paradox of your situation, as your ALS has progressed, is that the weaker you’ve gotten, the louder you’ve become.

I learned that my having ALS forced people to listen to me with newfound attentiveness. The first speech I gave without my natural voice was at the first-ever congressional Medicare-for-all hearing, where I presented my testimony. Soon after that, I got to interview every major Democratic presidential candidate on their health-care plans and, with that, deliver clarity to voters who saw health care as their top issue. And because of that work, I got to address the American people at the Democratic National Convention and make the case on prime-time TV for Medicare-for-all.

Having campaigned hard to defeat President Trump and get a Democratic majority in Congress, how do you feel about what this administration and Congress are accomplishing now? And what needs to change?

Thanks for asking this question. I want to say this: The work of building a more just society must continue after the election is won. What’s different today is that we have a president who is willing to listen, and we’ve elected more policymakers who are willing to center those closest to the pain. Out of necessity, under the former president, we organized for our survival. Today, we’re still organizing for our survival, but also for our freedom, dignity and independence.

That’s why Democrats must meet this moment to deliver on funding for home- and community-based services and popular reforms to expand and strengthen Medicare. These are not only wise political moves, but morally just actions. And truth be told, it’s the least of what is owed to the millions of voters and volunteers who mobilized last year to deliver Democrats the House, Senate, the presidency on the promise of change. I am disappointed that we haven’t accomplished more. It’s evidence that we need to build more power.

Has your journey affected your outlook of what is possible?

Having ALS made me realize how time is the most precious resource that we have. We are in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years. Our democracy is crumbling before our eyes. And every day brings news of another climate catastrophe. We do not have the luxury of time. Rather than changing my outlook on what is possible, these past few years have heightened my sense of urgency to secure the basic human rights we need.

What did the experience of confronting your own mortality so early on teach you that you are grateful for — and that you might share with others?

I am grateful to have a beautiful and full life with my [family]. And because I have access to 24-hour home care, I am able to lead an independent and dignified life and continue to contribute meaningfully to the fight for justice. Although I am dying of ALS, I realized that I could transcend my body by hitching my future to yours. I learned we could transcend the darkness of this moment, of any moment, by joining the struggles of past and future freedom fighters. By coming together in pursuit of a better world, we could tell a different story about who we were — who I was. I could make meaning even out of my ALS. And together we could make meaning out of our time on Earth.

I’ve heard you talk about hope more as a hammer than as a lucky lottery ticket, and I wonder if you could explain the importance of that distinction.

That line is from Rebecca Solnit’s book “Hope in the Dark,” which offered me hope in my bleaker moments. Like Rebecca says: Hope is a hammer that we use in an emergency to break the glass, sound the alarm and spring into action. Hope is not a state of mind; it’s a state of action. You have to wield it, do something with it, for it to be powerful.

