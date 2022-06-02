Date Lab: He thought his match was friendly, cute and ... forget it

Placeholder while article actions load

Christian Talavera, 31, is looking for a serious relationship. “I want a life companion,” he said. “Someone that I can rely on emotionally, physically, intellectually, spiritually.” He lost a parent to covid-19, “and that just really struck a note within me: I’m losing people that I really care about,” and he doesn’t want to be without a romantic partner.

But in Christian’s experience, it’s tough to find a date with real relationship potential through apps like Grindr and Scruff; he’s also tried Match, but no luck there, either. A co-worker who’d participated in the column recently suggested that Christian, a chemist at a federal agency, try Date Lab, and he was happy to sign up.

We matched Christian with Adam Smith, a 39-year-old working in advocacy and legislation for a political action committee. Adam said that whenever he read a Date Lab with two guys in it, he’d clock it: “Oh, that looks like fun!” Because he had “nothing going on” in his romantic life, he finally applied. He described himself as “open-minded” to different types of people but admitted that his friends would say he has a type: “Guys that are a little bit younger than me. And I’ve dated a lot of bearded men with glasses.”

Christian was “super happy, super excited, super nervous” for the date. He told his co-worker and his friends and even his therapist, all of whom, he reported, were very excited and reassuring. “My therapist said, ‘Just go out and keep your expectations low.’ ” Adam, who has lived in D.C. for 16 years and describes it as a small town, wondered if he’d “end up knowing the person.”

We sent these gents to Madhatter, and on behalf of the column I feel like we need to own a Date Lab misstep of sorts: “Madhatter is fine,” Adam said. “But it was very funny to pick the straightest bar in Dupont Circle for two men to go on a date.” Forgive us! But on the bright side, joking about it gave our daters something to bond over.

When Adam saw Christian at the restaurant, his first impression was that “he seemed friendly and cute. And he was on time. All three are important.” And Adam didn’t know him; he was excited to go out with a real-deal stranger. As for Christian, his immediate reaction to seeing Adam was: “ ‘Oh great, he’s not ugly!’ I was just relieved he was not unattractive. And he was well-dressed and groomed.” (Remember: low expectations.)

They ordered a bottle of wine. Over a couple of hours and dinner, they covered the basics: family, work, favorite D.C. haunts. Adam was impressed with how close Christian is with his mom. “I thought that was really sweet and really nice,” he said. “Anybody who loves their mother, that’s a good sign for me.” Christian noted that Adam got interested in biking during the pandemic, investing in a Peloton and a real bike for summer rides.

Still, the dinner didn’t really get to that date-feeling level for Adam. “It felt more platonic,” he said. “Nice guy, very friendly. But I didn’t feel a ton of chemistry between us. … There wasn’t a ton of back-and-forth conversation.” He added: “He is maybe a little quieter than I prefer, so I felt like I was leading a lot of the conversation. I think I need someone a little more outgoing.”

Christian’s assessment was even less enthusiastic: “The conversation lacked depth, it lacked complexity and it pretty much lacked interest.” For every question Christian asked, he said, Adam failed to volley back. “I asked him about religion, but he didn’t ask me about mine. I asked him about hobbies, and he didn’t ask about my hobbies. … I had more fun playing with my food than listening to him.”

“To be brutally honest, I’ll tell you what I told my friends,” Christian said. “That I was set up on a date with a basic gay White D.C. male.” Christian, who is Latino, defines this type as “someone that is very big on the gay scene, goes to gay bars, all his friends are gay but they’re mostly White … and who doesn’t leave Northwest.”

At the end of the night, they walked outside together but parted after a few blocks. No swapping numbers and no expressing interest in seeing one another again, beyond Adam’s open-ended “see you at bocce sometime,” because they belong to the same league. Christian interpreted that as “code for: ‘I’m not going to see you again on another date,’ ” and was even more turned off by what he perceived as Adam’s insincerity. “Why can’t you keep it real with me?”

Adam insisted that the offer was genuine. “Listen, I’m a very friendly guy. If I see him out, I’ll say hello and chat with him. It would be good to see him. But I don’t think there’s going to be a second date.” I pointed out that it is difficult, though not impossible, to schedule a second date with someone when you do not have their contact information. He conceded the point.

As for Christian’s assessment of him, Adam responded, “I think it’s clear we’re looking for different things in a partner and I hope he finds someone who’s a better match.”

Rate the date

Christian: 1.5 [out of 5].

Adam: 2.

Update

No further contact.

Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to the magazine and The Post’s Style section.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

