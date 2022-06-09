Date Lab: ‘I was like, “I just have to do this,” and I kissed him!’

Placeholder while article actions load

“I don’t get nervous before first dates because I go on so many,” said Marrisa Rose, 27, a lawyer and an avid Date Lab reader. She used to schedule two to three dates a week, but in the past year she’s become “more intentional” and averages one date per week as she searches for a long-term relationship. She’s had two serious boyfriends, the most recent relationship ending in May 2020. The Virginia native is drawn to men who are well dressed, confident, ambitious and tall. “I’m 5 feet tall, and I want to give my future children a fighting chance!”

We set her up with André Booth, 33, a federal policy analyst. The Maryland native signed up because he was curious about “the experiment of doing Date Lab.” He usually meets people through apps and singles’ mixers at bars. His last long-term relationship ended in 2021. He’s ready to move out of the partying scene of dating and wants to find meet-up activities that cater to his “curiosity, creativity and spirituality.” He enjoys yoga as a practice of mindfulness and spirituality and wants to date someone who would do yoga with him.

We sent the pair to Espita, a Mexican restaurant in D.C. that also specializes in mezcal. Marrisa, who is always punctual, arrived first and had to wait a few minutes for André, who was tied up at work. Marrisa’s first impression: “Thank God he’s tall and really cute! I really liked his energy. I’m so glad I don’t have to sit with someone I’m not attracted to.” André had a positive response too. “She was beautiful and her outfit was great.”

Marrisa says she can tell a lot about a man by his shoes, and André did not disappoint, rocking a white retro Nike. “If a guy is wearing something really outdated or obviously screams, ‘I don’t care what people think about me,’ then he’s probably not putting a lot of effort in and may not be that social,” she explained. She described André's look as “effortless, but it looks put-together.”

The duo partook in “Mezcal Monday” and started the night with a shot, which André said the waiter described in great detail. “Both of our eyes lit up imagining the agave growing on the hill,” he said of the mezcal they imbibed.

Over an appetizer of hamachi crudo, André discovered that Marrisa enjoys exploring different foods and goes on monthly tastings. “She has eaten grasshopper tacos and barbecue grub worms.” André said the weirdest thing he has ever eaten was an eyeball from a steamed goat head. He liked that they were “open to trying new foods and stepping out of our comfort zones, at least from a culinary perspective.” He thought this indicated that they both were adventurous and curious about the world.

An appreciation for trying new foods wasn’t the only thing they had in common. “We talked about so many things at once and kept jumping topics. I mentioned that I’m training to be a yoga instructor, and he told me that he loves yoga,” said Marrisa. “We got into deeper conversations about why we practice yoga. I felt like we could talk about things deeply — like I was talking to a friend.”

She continued: “Yoga was instrumental in my mental health during law school. I told him I was going through a dark period, and yoga pulled me out of it. That’s not something I’d usually talk about on a first date. He had a sense of maturity about him that I could talk about these things and he could empathize.”

André paid close attention to Marrisa’s preferences when it came to ordering dinner. “I noticed she got excited when the waiter mentioned mussels, so we ordered that. We were hands on with the mussels. I joked it’s very difficult to eat with your hands and still be cute.” He enjoyed the “communal experience” of sharing their food. For the second round of drinks he ordered a cocktail called “Mi Cherry Amour” and mentioned the Stevie Wonder song “My Cherie Amour,” which he was shocked she didn’t know. “Stevie Wonder is the man! I wish I gave her a little grief about it. She told me, ‘If you can’t tell, I can dish it out and I can take it.’ ” He said they were having such a good time that they “shut the restaurant down.”

They left the restaurant and went to a nearby bar where they hung out until midnight. I asked how the night ended and, ever the gentleman, André said, “We had a nice conclusion.” When I pressed, he said, “We had a good-night kiss, exchanged numbers, and we’ve been joking via text ever since.”

Marrisa was not short on details: “I kissed him first. I’ll be really honest, I kissed him during the date at the restaurant. I was like, ‘I just have to do this,’ and I kissed him!”

Rate the date

André: 5 [out of 5]. “We both had a good time and had some laughs.”

Marrisa: 5+. “If I can give it a 6, I’ll give it a 6! It was a phenomenal date.”

Update

Marrisa said they plan to go out again. “We’ve been texting since our date, back and forth.”

Vijai Nathan is a writer and comedian in Washington.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

