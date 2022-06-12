Today’s puzzle is a meta that’s just in time for the 2022 World Series of Poker, which is going on until July 20. The instructions say we are looking for “the winner of the World Series of Poker Main Event from the past 20 years who completes this puzzle’s theme.” You’re also given a link to a website where you’ll find a list of winners — you have to scroll down and click on the button that says “Previous WSOP Winners,” or you can find the same list on Wikipedia. I figured that, unless you follow professional poker closely, there’s a good chance you may not know names of the World Series of Poker Main Event winners, so I gave you that cardplayer.com link as a way of stating that you have my permission to look up the potential answers. You have that permission for any non-puzzle tournament crossword, of course. As I often say, looking up information that you need to figure out a meta answer is not only allowed, it’s strongly encouraged.